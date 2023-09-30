Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Man in his sixties arrested after felling of tree as teen released on bail
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
A man in his sixties has been arrested in connection with the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree after a teenager was released on bail.
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.”
A man in his 60s has been arrested by officers investigating the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, Northumbria Police said.
“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.
“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.
“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”
‘Horrifying’ someone could fell tree
Residents across the UK have been expressing their anger at the felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.
Stephen Gallen, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, said it was “horrifying that someone could destroy something as beautiful as the tree on Hadrian’s wall”.
He also shared a picture of a stunning sycamore tree in his hometown (below):
Watch: Nature expert calls for ‘sycamore gap forest’ to replace felled tree at Hadrian’s Wall
‘It’s a perfect composition - that tree sitting between those hills and the wall’ says child actor who starred in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
The child actor who played Wulf in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Kevin Costner’s blockbuster that featured the famous Sycamore Gap tree, has spoken of his fond memories of filming at the now-famous landmark.
“It was very sad to hear that the tree had been felled”, Daniel Newman told MailOnline.
“It’s a perfect composition - that tree sitting between those hills and the wall. It was beautiful and perfect as an image alone without the movie to bring it to world attention.
“It looks amazing in the many ways it’s been shown under stars, in silhouette and twilight - of course for so many it’s the Robin Hood movie that brought it to their attention.
“I fondly remember filming Robin Hood there. It was the first day of filming of what would be a magical experience that shaped my life for a long time.”
LBC host argues felling of Sycamore Gap tree represents the ‘cultural glue’ being ‘splintered’
Taking a call from Sam, who labelled discourse about the tree’s felling a “distraction” from important global issues, LBC host Tom Swarbrick argued that this moment represents the “cultural glue” being “splintered.”
“The way people are speaking about it, it’s crazy. It’s like someone has died”, the caller argued.
“It’s a tree at the end of the day, and it seems like…it does feel like a distraction, like something else is being covered up with this story.”
“Of course, there are myriad different things going on in the world. There are whole legions of things happening elsewhere”, Mr Swarbrick replied.
“I’ve chosen to talk about this tree because I think people are genuinely frustrated, angry and upset about what has happened to this tree. I think that general anger and upset is not just about the tree…I think it’s something else.
“I think it is…the cultural glue that is being splintered. The erosion of a collective feeling.
“I think people look around them in this day and age and I think they believe that people around them have a limited understanding of anything other than themselves.”
Sycamore Gap: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’, say experts
“Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does,” is the devastating verdict of experts on the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in the aftermath of its destruction.
With police believing it to be a deliberate act of vandalism, the chopping down of the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation on Thursday after the majestic Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, was cut down overnight. The force arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident but has since released him on bail.
Tara Cobham reports:
Experts say vandalist likely had previous experience chopping down trees but is not a professional
After 300 years of weather and two world wars, the Sycamore Gap tree could not survive the spite of a saw
In her latest exclusive poem, Frieda Hughes mourns the late, great tree at Hadrian’s Wall – and also muses on what it feels like to be a ‘fugitive’ in London, late at night.
Read more:
From George I to Charles III, the Sycamore Gap tree saw British history unfold
I’m not quite sure why trees can have such a powerful hold on us, but it’s a remarkable, almost spiritual phenomenon. We sense they are living things – often venerable, always graceful, occasionally of stunning beauty.
The sycamore that stood by Hadrian’s Wall for 300 years was chopped down in an apparent wanton – but surely premeditated – act of vandalism. As has been rightly observed, it was handsome enough to be a film star, and its performance in the 1991 version of the tale of Robin Hood was hardly wooden.
Seeing it lying there, stricken, helpless, slowly dying makes one irrationally depressed – it’s only a tree, you try to tell yourself. I’d never met the tree, after all. But, like many of us, it was a sad – even sickening – sight. To those who had some connection with it – a marriage, a scattering of ashes, a habitual resting stop – its loss is more akin to a bereavement. Many tears have been shed.
Two world wars, multiple monarchs, disasters and jubilation: Sean O’Grady reflects on the rich history of the tree at Hadrian’s Wall – and explains why we shouldn’t flinch from mourning its felling:
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
The Hairy Bikers shared their fury at the apparent “vandalism” of the Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled overnight.
Si King, one half of the duo, said the culprit has “murdered a sentinel of time and elemental spirit of Northumberland”.
“I hope whoever has done that has a conscience,” King said, in a video shared on social media.
“I hope you feel really good about yourself for whatever warped reason you’ve done it... I’m beyond words.”
The iconic tree was seen lying next to Hadrian’s Wall on Thursday morning (28 September).
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the felling.
New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’
New shoots are expected to grow from the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.
The tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight on Thursday in what police believe was an act of vandalism.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Katie Dickinson has more:
New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over the felling of the tree has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
