Tony Blair’s awkward look around room at ceremony becomes instant internet meme

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tony Blair has been mocked online after he was spotted scanning the room at the Accession Council ceremony on Saturday.

The former Labour leader was among more than 200 privy councillors present at the ceremony in St James’ Palace where Charles was officially proclaimed King on Saturday.

Other prominent ex prime ministers also appeared at the event, including Sir John Major, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

But Mr Blair was singled out during proceedings by eagle-eyed royal watchers after footage showed him looking around the room with a bemused expression on his face.

The moment has already spawned a number of memes, with some joking he’s looking for the food buffet and others claiming he was looking for weapons of mass destruction.

Lloyd Vaughan said: “Tony Blair doing a Homes Under The Hammer room viewing like.”

A Twitter user called Matt said: “He’s looking for a buffet to invade.”

Dan said: “Gets a lot of stick but he’s still out there every day looking for those WMDs.”

And a Twitter user called Taffin said: “Acting all innocent after farting in the elevator.”

The former prime minister was convinced that Iraq’s president Saddam Hussein had access to weapons of mass destruction and sent British troops into Iraq in 2003 based on that belief.

However, the Chilcot report into the war concluded Mr Blair convinced himself with unjustified certainty the country had nuclear weapons, when intelligence reports had not established “beyond doubt” that they existed.

Mr Blair was seen talking animatedly with Mr Brown and current Labour leader Mr Starmer ahead of the ceremony.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was invited to the proclamation as well but reportedly did not turn up due to his life-long beliefs as a Republican.

David Cameron was seen making a number of hand gestures when talking to Theresa May that was also the subject of derision online.