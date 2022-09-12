Queen Elizabeth’s most iconic looks throughout her 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II, being Britain’s longest-serving and longest-living monarch, sported many iconic looks as she lived and served through the decades during her 70-year-reign.

As the world processes the death of the Queen, we take a look back to remember her most memorable outfits over the years, from her 1947 wedding dress to her Platinum Jubilee attire.

“If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am,” Her Majesty once said.

This video gives us a glimpse of the monarch’s evolving style over the years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.