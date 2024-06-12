Pitch invader dragged away from Lionel Messi during Argentina’s friendly vs Ecuador

A pitch invader ran to Lionel Messi during Argentina’s friendly against Ecuador in Chicago on Sunday, 9 June.

Though the Inter Miami star got limited playing time, he still drew large crowds to Soldier Field on the road to 2024 Copa America.

More than 51,000 fans showed up to the Illinois city for the game.

Footage showed a fan running onto the field, with security grabbing them before they could reach the Argentina captain.

Argentina came out on top, with Di Maria’s first-half strike ending the score on 1-0.