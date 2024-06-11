Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:36
David Beckham tries hand at gardening as fans brand him ‘Golden Retriever’
David Beckham filmed himself planting a Queen of Sweden rose shrub in the garden of his £6m Cotswolds farmhouse on Sunday (9 June), prompting fans to describe him as a "golden retriever."
The former England captain, 49, wore a flat cap as he got on his knees to move soil away to make room for the plant.
His green-fingered endeavours made fans call for the BBC to give the ex-footballer his own gardening show.
"Up next on BBC Four, ‘Gardening with Becks'," one viewer commented, while another remarked: “He’s like a human version of a Golden Retriever.”
