David Beckham tries hand at gardening as fans brand him ‘Golden Retriever’

David Beckham filmed himself planting a Queen of Sweden rose shrub in the garden of his £6m Cotswolds farmhouse on Sunday (9 June), prompting fans to describe him as a "golden retriever."

The former England captain, 49, wore a flat cap as he got on his knees to move soil away to make room for the plant.

His green-fingered endeavours made fans call for the BBC to give the ex-footballer his own gardening show.

"Up next on BBC Four, ‘Gardening with Becks'," one viewer commented, while another remarked: “He’s like a human version of a Golden Retriever.”