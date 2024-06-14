Trio brave Florida floodwaters by riding across intersection in canoe

Three people attempted to ride a canoe through an intersection in Florida as torrential downpours deluged southern parts of the state.

More than a foot (30 cm) of rain fell on parts of Florida this week and forecasters issued flood watches or warnings for areas where eight million people reside.

Some, including portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, were at risk of “life-threatening flooding,” as water built up on roadways and lapped up against thresholds of homes, the National Weather Service said.

Footage from Hollywood shows three people responding to the floods by riding in a canoe.