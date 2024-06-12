Jerry West, whose silhouette still serves as the NBA’s iconic logo, once detailed why he “wished” the league would change it.

The basketball legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, died aged 86 on Wednesday 12 June.

West, who won nine NBA championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant during a storied career that spanned eight decades, was inducted into the Hall of Fame three times.

His legacy will live on forever as the silhouette on the NBA logo, but West previously explained why he wasn’t a massive fan of it.

“I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself,” he told ESPN seven years ago.