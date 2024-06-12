Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Jerry West, whose silhouette remains on NBA logo, details why he wanted it changed in resurfaced footage

01:24

Oliver Browning | Wednesday 12 June 2024 15:45 BST

Jerry West, whose silhouette remains on NBA logo, details why he wanted it changed in resurfaced footage

Jerry West, whose silhouette still serves as the NBA’s iconic logo, once detailed why he “wished” the league would change it.

The basketball legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, died aged 86 on Wednesday 12 June.

West, who won nine NBA championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant during a storied career that spanned eight decades, was inducted into the Hall of Fame three times.

His legacy will live on forever as the silhouette on the NBA logo, but West previously explained why he wasn’t a massive fan of it.

“I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself,” he told ESPN seven years ago.

Up next

Pitch invader dragged away from Lionel Messi during Argentina friendly

00:31

Pitch invader dragged away from Lionel Messi during Argentina friendly

Euro 2024: John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive

00:15

Euro 2024: John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive

Watch Martin Brundle and Mary McGee’s heartwarming grid walk interview

01:06

Watch Martin Brundle and Mary McGee’s heartwarming grid walk interview

Russell Crowe’s moving tribute to Rob Burrow as he makes plea to fans

01:25

Russell Crowe’s moving tribute to Rob Burrow as he makes plea to fans

Editor’s Picks

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

More Editor’s Picks
Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

On The Ground

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

More On The Ground
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey

13:19

Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

The film Joel Edgerton says deserves more love

14:19

The film Joel Edgerton says deserves more love

Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

03:02

Rita Ora performs hit ‘Praising You’ in Music Box session

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

03:17

Rita Ora performs new single ‘Ask And You Shall Receive’

More Music Box
The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

04:28

The Staves perform ‘All Now’ in Music Box session

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

04:03

The Staves perform ‘I’ll Never Leave You Alone’ for Music Box

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

03:24

Bess Atwell performs new song ‘I Am Awake’ from Late Sleeper

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

05:07

Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

34:49

We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture

The science of falling in love

38:02

The science of falling in love

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

30:04

Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

35:16

Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could

More Love Lives
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

News

Sunak blanked as he asks students if they are ‘excited about exam’

00:24

Sunak blanked as he asks students if they are ‘excited about exam’

Five ‘serious errors’ in Conservative manifesto, according to Labour

01:56

Five ‘serious errors’ in Conservative manifesto, according to Labour

Shapps stumbles over election manifesto figures during live interview

00:43

Shapps stumbles over election manifesto figures during live interview

Ed Davey falls into water on agility course in latest campaign stunt

00:29

Ed Davey falls into water on agility course in latest campaign stunt

More News
BBC News presenter declares ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ after on-air blunder

01:08

BBC News presenter declares ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ after on-air blunder

Palma airport terminal floods as torrential rain hits Mallorca

00:34

Palma airport terminal floods as torrential rain hits Mallorca

Watch: Sunak says he ‘went without’ as parents ‘sacrificed’ Sky TV

00:44

Watch: Sunak says he ‘went without’ as parents ‘sacrificed’ Sky TV

Kevin Spacey claims he ‘heard message of support’ from King Charles

01:37

Kevin Spacey claims he ‘heard message of support’ from King Charles

Climate

Iceland: Lava flow engulfs road as it advances towards coastal town

00:47

Iceland: Lava flow engulfs road as it advances towards coastal town

‘Catastrophic landslide’ wipes out chunk of Teton Pass highway

01:16

‘Catastrophic landslide’ wipes out chunk of Teton Pass highway

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

00:55

Watch: Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival to be ‘quiet’

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

00:51

Debris scattered around damaged buildings after tornado hits Texas

More Climate
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

00:28

Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

00:41

Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

00:39

Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

02:47

Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand

Culture

BTS: RM plays Dynamite on saxophone as Jin completes military service

00:42

BTS: RM plays Dynamite on saxophone as Jin completes military service

Austin Butler praises Jodie Comer’s work ethic on The Bikeriders

00:22

Austin Butler praises Jodie Comer’s work ethic on The Bikeriders

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as ‘handsy’ during new interview

01:24

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as ‘handsy’ during new interview

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

More Culture
Labour: Sunak ‘taking public for fools’ with 2p national insurance cut

00:44

Labour: Sunak ‘taking public for fools’ with 2p national insurance cut

The One Show shares emotional tribute to Michael Mosley after death

00:39

The One Show shares emotional tribute to Michael Mosley after death

Ed Sheeran says he lived on diet of chicken wings during ‘fat phase’

01:15

Ed Sheeran says he lived on diet of chicken wings during ‘fat phase’

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of top hit

00:49

Taylor Swift welcomed to Scotland with a bagpipe rendition of top hit