Tourette Syndrome breakthrough as study finds electrical pulse bracelet reduces tics

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A bracelet that delivers electrical pulses can significantly reduce both the severity and frequency of tics for people with Tourette Syndrome, a new study has found.

The University of Nottingham study saw 121 people across the UK trial the bracelet, including musician Lewis Capaldi.

The device – called Neupulse – stimulates a motor nerve in the arm with rhythmic electrical pulses. These pulses trigger brain oscillations connected to the suppression of movement.

The trial participants used the device at home each day for 15 mins across one month, with some videoed each day to monitor ticking frequency and severity. On average, the participants experienced a 25% reduction whilst receiving stimulation from the bracelet.

Tourette Syndrome is an inherited neurological condition that causes people to have “tics”, involuntary sounds, twitches and movements. It typically develops between the ages of eight and 12, with tics occurring multiple times in one day, often accompanied by a “strong urge-to-tic” beforehand.

According to Tourette Action, over 300,000 UK children and adults are living with it, with co-occurring conditions including anxiety, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) impacting 85% of those diagnosed.

There is currently no cure, though medication and psychological therapies are currently used to help manage symptoms.

26-year-old musician Lewis Capaldi was one of the participants to trial the bracelet, having reassured fans in January 2023 that he was “absolutely fine” after he experienced a tic on stage.

Taking to TikTok, he shared an explanation: “Hello, it’s Lewis here. This video here I’ve seen doing the rounds a little bit on TikTok and I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot.”

“I’m doing this quite a lot and sort of like look a bit uncomfortable. It’s just – I’ve got Tourette’s, so I’m just twitching quite a bit here.

“It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine,” he reassured fans.

✕ Lewis Capaldi fans take over singing for him as he 'struggles with Tourette's symptoms'

13-year-old Mylo Roberts, one of the 121 participants to trial the bracelet, described it as “definitely” helping his tics.

“It feels a bit like a fizzing on my wrist and forearm, not painful, just a bit different”, he said. “The device definitely helped my tics. I still did the occasional tic when it was on but the need to do it was a lot less.”

“For me, I would use it if I was going to the cinema or theatre – places where you sometimes have to be quiet or still so you don’t disturb people. Tourette’s can be really exhausting sometimes, like when you have a tic attack and can’t get a break from it – this device could really help with that”, he added.

Professor Stephen Jackson, from the University of Nottingham, is also chief scientific officer at Neurotherapeutics Ltd. He recognises that whilst the device is still “early in development”, the results have been encouraging.

“This device has the potential to dramatically improve the lives of those with Tourette syndrome, who often face challenges managing their tics, by providing increased control”, Professor Jackson said.

Dr Barbara Morera Maiquez, chief research officer at Neurotherapeutics Ltd, added that the results were “an exciting step towards treatment that can be used at home.”

“We are now focused on using the knowledge from the trial to develop a commercial device”, Dr Maiquez said.