Train strike - live: Fresh RMT walkout to go ahead after minister talks with Mick Lynch fail
Members of smaller union back pay deal as nurses stage 12-hour walkout
A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead today after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.
Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.
However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.
Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.
It was estimated 70,000 appointments were lost and operations postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out for 12 hours on Thursday.
More misery on the rail network after talks fail to resolve pay dispute
Commuters face more travel misery as railway workers launch a fresh strike after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
Meanwhile, ministers were warned that industrial action by NHS nurses could escalate unless pay concerns were addressed.
The latest rail stoppage will hit 14 companies and Network Rail.
Read the details in this report:
More misery on the rail network after talks fail to resolve pay dispute
Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers are taking action affecting 14 train companies and Network Rail.
Ambulance service warns of scammers pretending to be striking paramedics
An ambulance service has urged people to be aware of scammers trying to con people out of their money by posing as striking ambulance staff.
In a statement posted to social media, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the fraudsters are pretending to be ambulance service staff asking people for donations to cover wages lost due to strike action.
“We have been made aware that there are some people in Manchester posing as ambulance service staff and knocking on people’s doors asking for donations to pay wages whilst on strike,” the statement said.
“Please note, these people are not North West Ambulance Service staff, so please don’t donate.
“If you find their behaviour concerning, please report it to the police via 101.”
Thousands of ambulance workers are set to strike next week in a bitter dispute over pay, with the action co-ordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
NWAS paramedic and GMB member Paul Turner said the behaviour of the scammers was “absolutely outrageous”.
He told Sky News: “GMB is not taking part in any fundraising of this kind.
“Betraying people’s trust in this way is absolutely outrageous. What is wrong with people?”
Images from nurses’ strike
Some images from the nurses’ UK-wide walkout:
Two-thirds of Britons back nurses’ strike
Nearly two-thirds of people (64 per cent) support nurses going on strike, and just under a third (28 per cent) oppose them doing so, a YouGov survey has found.
Picket lines at every hospital in Northern Ireland
Nurses turned out at picket lines outside every hospital across Northern Ireland, and are already planning their next walkout on Tuesday.
Hundreds of appointments and procedures were cancelled or postponed for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strike, which was the second in three years in the region, and the first involving nursing staff from England and Wales.
Michael Rooney, a nurse of 27 years, who works in the acute mental health inpatient centre at Belfast City Hospital, and who was on the picket line, said he worries for the next generation of nurses.
“I’m relatively lucky. I’ve had a very good career over 27 years,” he said.
“But my son, Michael, who’s also a mental health nurse, he’s just qualified two years, but he was one of the students who the Government asked to come out of their training and to facilitate help on the ward during Covid.
“Now he’s a brand new staff nurse and he’s currently on £25,600, not the £32,000 that the Government says new nurses are on.”
Mr Rooney said nurses’ pay has been cut in real terms by 20% over the last decade.
Workers from three of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions: Unison, Nipsa and GMB, took part in a 24-hour strike on Monday in the fight for better pay and conditions.
Border Force staff at airports prepare for Christmas walkout
The Public and Commercial Services union is preparing for eight days of strike action over Christmas at London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Cardiff airports, as well as the port of Newhaven.
Troops will be deployed to stand in for more than 1,000 Border Force Officers expected to take action.
The PCS said: “Our members have been offered a pathetic 2% pay rise, one of the lowest offers across the economy. If she (the Home Secretary) is serious about resolving this dispute, she should put money on the negotiating table, not uniformed soldiers in our airports.”
More workers strike on Friday
Other workers due to walk out on strike on Friday include:
- Ground handlers employed by private contractor Menzies at Heathrow Airport, who are members of Unite and will walk out from 4am for 72 hours
- Bus workers for Abellio and Metroline in London
- The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency strike continues for staff in Scotland and Northern Ireland
- PCS union road strikes to begin with National Highways employees walking out in the North West, North East and Yorkshire
Christmas Eve rail services to stop at lunchtime
Train passengers planning Christmas Eve trips are being told to complete their journeys as early as lunchtime because of rail strikes.
Operators are warning passengers that the network will shut down early due to a walkout by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail.
The industrial action is from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.
When the strike was announced, the RMT said it would “only affect engineering work, not train services”.
But several operators have issued alerts to passengers warning of disruption.
Services run by train companies are usually exceptionally busy on the afternoon and early evening of Christmas Eve.
But Avanti West Coast’s last trains will be as early as 10.40am from Glasgow to London Euston and 12.34pm from London Euston to Liverpool.
Great Western Railway is urging customers to only travel on Christmas Eve if it is absolutely necessary.
South Western Railway said its services would shut down at 3pm, with last trains departing as early as noon. It told passengers to “only travel if absolutely necessary”.
Strike on after talks break down
Talks have failed to resolve the railway workers’ dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, meaning a fresh 48-hour strike is going ahead.
The previous strike earlier this week shut down swaths of the rail network.
Passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at 14 rail companies and Network Rail.
Services will start later and finish earlier, and some areas will have no services.
The union said: “RMT attended talks convened by the rail minister Huw Merriman tonight including Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group and agreed to further discussions.”
General secretary Mick Lynch said the minister requested further talks between the RMT and the employers.
“These meetings will be arranged but in the meantime all industrial action remains in place,” he said.
TSSA members overwhelmingly back pay offer
Network Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer, their union has announced. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) backed the deal by 85%.
TSSA organising director Luke Chester said: “It’s great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail.
“It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table...
“The result is a fair pay settlement amounting to at least a 9% increase for this year and next - at least 11% for those on lower salaries - plus job security and the nailing down of our terms and conditions.
“However, the deal in Network Rail is significantly better than anything which has been proposed by the train operating companies and our fight goes on there, with members continuing to take industrial action.”
The TSSA said the deal accepted by its members includes a no-compulsory-redundancy agreement until January 2025, and a minimum pay rise of at least £1,750 or 5% (whichever is greater) backdated to January 1 2022, which it said is worth at least 7% to staff earning £25,000 or less.
There will also be a 4% pay increase from January 1 2023, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, plus more benefits and improvements to work and leisure travel facilities.
The TSSA has around 2,500 members at Network Rail in jobs such as controllers.
Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “TSSA and Unite members have both voted to resoundingly accept the very same deal that the RMT continue to reject.
“We know there is a sizable number of RMT members who want this deal and we can see that strike action is beginning to break down.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies