Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Many key services, including intercity routes, are still running
UK strikes: Month of rail chaos begins with first 48-hour action, as nursing walkout looms
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.
Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers in order to find resolutions.
However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.
Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.
Which train services are running today?
While most train operators are advising customers to avoid the railways today and tomorrow, many services are still operational.
Most of the UK operators affected are operating a reduced or heavily reduced service on Friday (16 December) and Saturday (17 December). Around 20 per cent of normal UK services will operate.
So is your rail operator running a service, and which routes are planned to run?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
Exclusive: Several operators, including Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, are running more trains than on previous strike days
Saturday trains: First into and last out of London
Getting the train to or from London tomorrow? Analysis by The Independent shows that - going on direct services only - some of the final trains of the day leave as early as 3.48pm. Travellers may find themselves caught out.
Here are the timings to watch out for:
Norwich to London
First train in: 8am. Last train out: 4.30pm - a potential 6h34m in the capital for day trippers
Newcastle to London
First train in: 7.13am. Last train out: 3.48pm - a potential 5h54m in the capital
Leeds to London
First train in: 8am. Last train out: 3.05pm - a potential 4h42m in the capital
Sheffield to London
Impossible direct due to engineering works.
Edinburgh and Glasgow to London
Impossible due to train south arriving after last northbound train.
Manchester to London
First train in: 7.56am. Last train out: 3.40pm - a potential 5h22m in the capital
Birmingham to London
First train in: 8.50am. Last train out: 4.23pm - a potential 5h51m in the capital
Bristol to London
First train in: 7.30am. Last train out: 5.02pm - a potential 7h54m in the capital
Plymouth to London
First train in: 7.36am. Last train out: 2.32pm - a potential 3h26m in the capital
Government ‘stopping companies from negotiation with unions’, says RMT member
A striking transport worker has accused the UK government of interfering with union and employer negotiations over pay and conditions.
Speaking at a picket line outside Leeds City station today, RMT member John Stewart told student journalist Alex Smith: “This government appears to want to run everything for everybody.
“And he [the Prime Minister] is stopping the company from negotiating with their own elected reps, which we’ve done for donkey’s years and always found a solution.
“The government have decided we're under their wing, and we’ll do as we’re told, and work to their terms and conditions. And I’m afraid my members are not going to have that.”
Zahawi slams ‘Mick ‘Grinch’ Lynch'
The former Chancellor Nadim Zahawi has referred to the RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch as “Mick ‘Grinch’ Lynch” in a tweet about rail strike disruption.
“Keir Starmer either cannot or will not stand up to his union mates causing strike chaos across the country,” wrote Mr Zahawi.
“It’s Labour’s nightmare before Christmas delivered with their pal Mick ‘Grinch’ Lynch.”
Meanwhile, Mick Lynch told the picket line at Euston station that a deal is “achievable”
“That is achievable in my view and the view of my executive committee.
“I also think it's probably the view of the companies, so we need the government to facilitate that and use their good offices to get a good deal,” he told Sky News.
London Underground in disarray
Anyone who makes it by rail to London will find that the Underground network is in disarray due to a range of problems unconnected with the latest rail strike.
On the District Line there is no service between Turnham Green and Richmond due to a signal failure at Gunnersbury, while a separate signal failure at Ealing Common is causing “severe delays between Earl’s Court and Ealing Broadway”.
The same signal failure at Ealing Common has halted all Piccadilly Line line trains between Acton Town and Uxbridge due to a signal failure at Ealing Common.
The Circle line is running only anticlockwise “due to a signal failure at Gloucester Road”. Without a hint of irony, Transport for London says: “Good service on the rest of the line.”
Staff shortage has been blamed for cancellations elsewhere on the network.
Train companies remind customers to plan around Christmas strikes
Train operators are reminding passengers travelling by rail either side of Christmas to double check their journey will still run ahead of the strikes.
Great Western Railway (GWR) posted: “Travelling via Bristol Parkway at Christmas? Due to planned improvement works no trains will stop at Bristol Parkway from Tuesday 27 to Saturday 31 December Buses are planned to replace all trains at Bristol Parkway, Yate and Cam & Dursley.”
Meanwhile, LNER posted a colour-coded grid of disruption, showing a “limited service” on Christmas Eve and “reduced service” on 27 December.
Rail minister urges further talks to settle strikes
In a surprise move, the rail minister, Huw Merriman, held talks with the RMT union and the employers on the eve of the latest strikes (Thursday 15 December).
The main rail union announced the news on its website on Thursday night, saying: “Rail union RMT attended talks convened by the rail minister Huw Merriman tonight including Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group and agreed to further discussions.”
The Rail Delivery Group represents the 14 train operators who are in dispute with the RMT.
The union said “the minister requested further talks between RMT and the employers in order to find resolutions”.
But the general secretary Mick Lynch warned that the planned 10 days of strikes between today and 7 January would continue.
“These meetings will be arranged but in the meantime all industrial action remains in place,” he said.
Glasgow Airport closes runway due to snow and ice
As train passengers race to beat the 6.30pm deadlines for final services of the day, thousands of travellers who opted to fly to and from Glasgow airport instead have been scuppered by the closure of the runway.
Two British Airways flights were diverted to Prestwick airport, 30 miles south, while Ryanair links from Dublin and Krakow landed in Edinburgh. KLM’s morning flight from Amsterdam to Glasgow also touched down in the Scottish capital.
In a statement posted to its Twitter feed, the airport’s communications team said: “Our winter teams have been deployed since midnight clearing the runway and taxiway areas of persistent snow and freezing rain.
“Passengers should continue to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights.”
In a follow-up reply, it clarified: “Our runway is currently closed while we clear it of snow and ice. We will publish updates as and when we have them.”
The airport’s online departures board shows 11 flights cancelled since 08.20 am, including departures to Dublin, Heathrow, Amsterdam and Lanzarote.
At least 20% of pre-pandemic passengers are missing from the railways
The scale of the slump in rail travel since the Covid pandemic has been revealed in the latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) covering July, August and September.
Passengers made an average of 3.9 million journeys per day, down from 4.9 million in the same spell in 2019 – a drop of 20 per cent.
But the ORR warns that the numbers for 2022 could be overstated due to the growing practice of passengers buying “split tickets”.
Splitting tickets is a legitimate technique to exploit the many anomalies in the national rail fares system. Between London and Bristol, for example, buying one ticket to Didcot Parkway and another from there saves £45 on an “anytime” journey.
The ORR says: “Some train operators’ journeys may be overestimated due to the impact of passengers buying ‘split tickets’.”
Haines disputes ‘rock solid’ strikes, saying thousands came into work
As the latest round of national rail strikes begins, there is now a dispute between main union – the RMT – and Network Rail on how solid the last stoppage was.
The RMT claimed strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday (13-14 December) “effectively shut down the railway across the country”.
The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “I congratulate RMT members who have shown enormous dignity and rock-solid fortitude throughout this 48-hour strike.
“They have shown how important their work is to the functioning of the economy and wider society.
“All they want is a negotiated settlement on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.
“And they are determined to continue their industrial campaign until an agreed resolution is achieved.”
But Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Thousands of colleagues have refused to strike this week, instead coming into work to keep services running and Britain moving.
“It is time the RMT executive put their members’ interests first and end this dispute.
“Their needless strike action is sabotaging the railway and will cost our employees, their members, dearly.”
