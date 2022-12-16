Train strikes - live: Full list of affected rail lines as walkouts continue
Many key services, including intercity routes, are still running
UK strikes: Month of rail chaos begins with first 48-hour action, as nursing walkout looms
Commuters are facing more travel misery this morning as a fresh strike by railway workers went ahead, with last-ditch talks failing to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have walked out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
The stoppage is hitting 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to travel only if necessary.
Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the minister requested further talks between the RMT and employers in order to find resolutions.
However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.
Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.
Which train services are running today?
While most train operators are advising customers to avoid the railways today and tomorrow, many services are still operational.
Most of the UK operators affected are operating a reduced or heavily reduced service on Friday (16 December) and Saturday (17 December). Around 20 per cent of normal UK services will operate.
So is your rail operator running a service, and which routes are planned to run?
Here’s everything you need to know.
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
Exclusive: Several operators, including Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, are running more trains than on previous strike days
At least 20% of pre-pandemic passengers are missing from the railways
The scale of the slump in rail travel since the Covid pandemic has been revealed in the latest figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) covering July, August and September.
Passengers made an average of 3.9 million journeys per day, down from 4.9 million in the same spell in 2019 – a drop of 20 per cent.
But the ORR warns that the numbers for 2022 could be overstated due to the growing practice of passengers buying “split tickets”.
Splitting tickets is a legitimate technique to exploit the many anomalies in the national rail fares system. Between London and Bristol, for example, buying one ticket to Didcot Parkway and another from there saves £45 on an “anytime” journey.
The ORR says: “Some train operators’ journeys may be overestimated due to the impact of passengers buying ‘split tickets’.”
Haines disputes ‘rock solid’ strikes, saying thousands came into work
As the latest round of national rail strikes begins, there is now a dispute between main union – the RMT – and Network Rail on how solid the last stoppage was.
The RMT claimed strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday (13-14 December) “effectively shut down the railway across the country”.
The union’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “I congratulate RMT members who have shown enormous dignity and rock-solid fortitude throughout this 48-hour strike.
“They have shown how important their work is to the functioning of the economy and wider society.
“All they want is a negotiated settlement on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.
“And they are determined to continue their industrial campaign until an agreed resolution is achieved.”
But Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said: “Thousands of colleagues have refused to strike this week, instead coming into work to keep services running and Britain moving.
“It is time the RMT executive put their members’ interests first and end this dispute.
“Their needless strike action is sabotaging the railway and will cost our employees, their members, dearly.”
‘No actual negotiations’ took place last night, says Mick Lynch
The RMT Union’s general secretary Mick Lynch has said that “no actual negotiations” took place during talks with rail minister Huw Merriman last night, with “no new proposals on the table” from rail bosses.
“We had an exchange about what might be possible and some ways forward and ideas that all the parties shared, and the rail minister requested that all the parties get down to some more discussions in the next period,” Mr Lynch told Sky News from the picket line at Euston station.
“We’ll look to arrange those meetings with the employers and see if we can develop some solutions to the issues that hopefully all the parties can support.
“But there are no actual negotiations; there are some soundings-out of what might be developed. So we’ll look forward to getting around the table with employers and work it up and see what we can do.
“But there are no new proposals on the table as we speak.”
He continued: “If we get a set of documentation and a pay proposal that our members want to support, it will resolve the dispute and we can take all the action away.
“I hope we can do that as quickly as possible.”
Icicles block main line between London and Cardiff
Trains on the main line from London to Cardiff are being disrupted by icicles.
Great Western Railway, which had hoped to run one train an hour between the English and Welsh capitals on strike days, said ice had formed in the Chipping Sodbury tunnel, east of Bristol Parkway station.
GWR said: “Due to a speed restriction because of snow and ice between Bristol Parkway and Swindon all lines are blocked.
“Train services are unable to operate through the tunnel due to icicles affecting the overhead line equipment, and icy patches on the rails.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 12:00 [on] 16/12.
“Train services will be diverted where possible; this will add approximately 30 minutes to your journey.
“We apologise for the disruption to your journey today.”
More trains running in this round of rail strikes
More services are running in the current round of rail strikes than during previous stoppages by members of the RMT union.
The Independent has made a comprehensive assessment of train operators’ plans.
Ten notable cities are off limits to rail passengers during the rail strikes: Aberdeen, Canterbury, Dundee, Inverness, Lincoln, Perth, Portsmouth, Stirling, Stoke-on-Trent and Swansea. But many more are accessible.
Frequent services are running on main intercity lines, mainly to and from London, as well on suburban networks around Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Which operators are affected by today’s strikes?
Although many operators will be running a reduced service, trains will only run from 06.30 to 19.30 on Friday and Saturday. Signallers walking out may also cause disruption to planned services.
The operators affected are:
Avanti West Coast (reduced service)
c2c (reduced service)
Caledonian Sleeper (suspended all day Friday)
Chiltern Railways (reduced service)
CrossCountry (reduced service)
East Midlands Railway (reduced service)
Gatwick Express (reduced service)
Grand Central (reduced service)
Great Northern (reduced service)
Great Western Railway (reduced service)
Greater Anglia (reduced service)
Heathrow Express (reduced service)
Hull Trains (reduced service)
LNER (reduced service)
London Northwestern Railway (reduced service)
Lumo (reduced service)
Merseyrail (reduced service)
Northern (reduced service)
ScotRail (reduced service)
South Western Railway (reduced service)
Southeastern (reduced service)
Southern (reduced service)
Stansted Express (reduced service)
Thameslink (reduced service)
TransPennine Express (reduced service)
Transport for Wales (no services)
Many trains running on key routes
Thousands of trains are running on Friday and Saturday, mainly on intercity routes and key suburban lines.
There are regular services between London and dozens of cities, including Brighton, Southampton, Exeter, Plymouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Norwich.
Anglo-Scottish trains are running on both the West Coast main line between Glasgow and London, and the East Coast main line between the English and Scottish capitals.
But last trains are much earlier than normal, with the final service from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh at 12.30pm and from London Euston to Glasgow Central at 1.30pm.
What are the train strike dates this winter?
Though members of the TSSA Union accepted Network Rail’s pay offer on Thursday, members of the RMT Union (which has staged the largest scale strikes so far) are planning to continue a series of walk-outs during December and January.
These will take place on:
- Friday, December 16, 2022
- Saturday, December 17, 2022
- Saturday, December 24, 2022 (Christmas Eve, from 6pm onwards)
- Sunday, December 25, 2022 (Christmas Day)
- Monday, December 26, 2022 (Boxing Day, until 6am Tuesday December 27)
- Tuesday, January 3, 2023
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023
- Friday, January 6, 2023
- Saturday, January 7, 2023
The industrian action is designed to impact travel to see family either side of the Christmas and New Year period, but will also hit rail users bound for airports, commuters, and those with festive plans in the UK’s cities.
Yesterday RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the union would engage in further talks with rail minister Huw Merriman, but that strikes would continue until a resolution was reached.
“These meetings will be arranged but in the meantime all industrial action remains in place,” he said.
Nurses’ strike had ‘significant impact’ on hospitals and patients
The nurses’ strike had a “significant impact” on hospitals and patients, interim chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we saw yesterday was a really mixed picture, so we’re receiving varied reports from trust leaders across the country.
“I think we do know that there were some real pressure points around emergency departments, for example, including things like the slow transfer of patients out of those departments.
“In terms of things like routine operations, so far we’ve heard that probably between around 40 to 60% of those routine operations have been cancelled in places where the strikes were held.
“So it’s fair to say that there’s been a relatively significant impact and I think it was a very demanding day overall, on the front line in the NHS.”
