UK economy grew by 0.1% last quarter despite Budget uncertainty

The UK economy grew modestly again in the last three months of 2025 amid pressure from budget uncertainty, figures just released show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK GDP (gross domestic product) data grew by 0.1% per cent in the final quarter between October and December last year, following growth of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter.

Some had suggested that fourth-quarter growth could tip slightly higher after stronger-than-expected activity in November and that clarity following the autumn Budget could have supported firms in the run-up to Christmas.

Previous figures from the ONS showed that the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in October and then expanded by 0.3 per cent in November as the manufacturing sector was boosted by recovering production at Jaguar Land Rover after its major cyber attack.

The Bank of England on Thursday cut its growth forecast for 2026, from 1.2 per cent to 0.9 per cent, and for 2027, from 1.6 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy continued to grow slowly in the last three months of the year, with the growth rate unchanged from the previous quarter.

“The often-dominant services sector showed no growth, with the main driver instead coming from manufacturing.

“Construction, meanwhile, registered its worst performance in more than four years.

“The rate of growth across 2025 as a whole was up slightly on the previous year, with growth seen in all main sectors.”

It comes after economists broadly predicted that the economy had grown by 0.1% in the quarter, following growth of 0.1% in the third quarter.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “it is likely that economic activity picked up after the budget once that cloud of uncertainty shifted to the rearview mirror in December.

“Plus, there could have been an improvement in the services sector with consumers spending on things like food and beverages, retail, and hotels around the festive season.”

Sandra Horsfield, at Investec Economics, said: “The big picture is that the UK economy had defied the gloomy popular narrative and outperformed expectations during 2025 – our forecast equates to GDP growth of 1.4% for the full year, whereas the consensus forecast in January 2025 had been for 1.2% GDP growth.

“We project a similar story of resilience and outperformance relative to consensus for 2026, as utilities investment and, eventually, housebuilding accelerate – the latter with a little help from further falls in interest rates too.

“The consensus forecast for this year is 1%, against our own forecast of 1.3%.”