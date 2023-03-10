Britain’s firearms laws ‘need root and branch reform’, Plymouth shooting coroner says

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s gun laws “need root and branch reform” to protect the public, the government has been warned after the Plymouth shooting.

Inquests into the deaths of five victims murdered by Jake Davison in August 2021 revealed that police allowed him to keep a shotgun despite previous violent attacks and an interest in incel culture.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon, said the failings went beyond local police and that there had been a “serious failure at a national level” to learn from previous deadly shootings.

“In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action,” a report published on Friday told the government.

“The 1968 firearms legislation needs root and branch reform.”

Almost 540,000 people are licensed to own a gun in England and Wales, with 522,627 shotgun certificates and 151,218 firearm certificates issued.

Legally-held guns have been used in a series of murders, including the recent shooting at Epsom College where George Pattison shot his wife, Emma, and their seven-year-old daughter dead before killing himself.

Mr Arrow said that current laws carry a presumption that firearm and shotgun certificates “shall be granted” unless various requirements are not met, and drove Devon and Cornwall Police’s licensing unit to “tend to default in favour” of granting applications.

“I am concerned that this approach is at odds with public safety and the fundamental principle that owning a gun is a privilege and not a right,” Mr Arrow wrote.

“The public would be better protected if the legislation provided that a certificate ‘shall not be granted’ unless the applicant has satisfied the relevant chief officer of police that they are safe to hold a gun of any type.”

Last month, the families of Davison’s victims called for a “complete overhaul” of firearms licensing to stop the “catastrophic” failings found in the inquests being repeated.

Lee Martyn and his daughter Sophie Martyn, were also among the victims (Supplied)

A joint statement, read by lawyer Patrick Maguire, said: “The current system and any perceived changes since this attack does not reassure us. It should not reassure the public.

“We hope that change can come so no other family has to endure the torment of what we have been, and still are, going through.”

Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable Will Kerr had also called for the Firearms Act to be rewritten so that a licence “shall not be granted” unless the applicant has satisfied the police that they are safe to hold a gun.

“Had there been clearer national guidance, direction and specific legislation concerning firearms licensing, decision-making locally may well have been very different,” he said.

Delivering their findings last month, the inquest jury condemned a series of mistakes by Devon and Cornwall Police that contributed to Davison’s rampage on 12 August 2021, which was the UK’s worst mass shooting in over a decade.

Kate Shepherd, 66, was gunned down in Henderson Place (Handout)

The 22-year-old murdered his mother before roaming the streets with a pump-action shotgun and killing a three-year-old girl, her father and two other passers-by.

Following the five-week inquest into his victims’ deaths, jurors concluded that the killings happened because Davison was allowed to legally own a shotgun, following “serious failures” in the granting of his licence.

They found that the errors were linked to national failings by the government, Home Office and College of Policing to implement changes recommended following the 1995 Dunblane school massacre.

A report called for an accredited training regime for “firearms enquiry officers” (FEOs), who are responsible for assessing licences and conducting background checks, but it was not set up.

Stephen Washington was among those who died in the firearms incident at Keyham, Devon (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA Wire)

Mr Arrow said that numerous recommendations from previous inquiries and reviews following shootings had not been put into effect.

“If any lessons had been learned in the aftermath of earlier tragedies, they have been forgotten and that learning had been lost,” he wrote.

“I am concerned to ensure that the momentum to effect change after the horrific tragedy in Keyham should not be lost, as it has been in respect of lessons and recommendations over the past 27 years.”

The coroner also made recommendations to the National Police Chiefs’ Council and College of Policing over firearms training and resourcing for licensing departments.

Maxine Davison (51), the gunman’s mother, was the first victim of the attack (Handout)

He said there was “an urgent need to develop a national accredited training” for people deciding on firearms licences, and that it should be mandatory.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a criminal investigation into Devon and Cornwall Police over a “potential corporate failing” under health and safety laws.

The watchdog has made numerous recommendations for change, which would require enhanced checks on applicants to flag previous police involvement that may not have resulted in a criminal conviction.

The IOPC said the Home Office should add Autism Spectrum Disorder to the list of relevant medical conditions to be taken into consideration, remove any legal distinction between shotgun and firearms certificate, and called for open-source research for all applicants.

In Davison’s case, those would have revealed his vocal online interest in incel culture, and his social media discussions of his mental health issues and hatred of his mother.

Police did not declare the shooting a terror attack because they believed he was primarily driven by mental health issues and personal grievances, rather than an “ideological cause” that would meet the UK’s legal definition of terrorism.