A man looks at floodwater in Harbridge, Hampshire

Hundreds of flood alerts and dozens of warnings have been issued across the UK, after heavy rain on Thursday caused flooding on roads and railway lines.

As of Friday, the Environment Agency has 52 flood warnings in place - meaning flooding is expected - and 254 flood alerts, with river levels predicted to remain high as further rainfall is anticipated.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued one flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, as well as 13 alerts across the country.

It comes after several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were forced to close on Thursday because of rising flood levels and “treacherous road conditions”, councils said.

Many roads across the West Midlands in particular were submerged and rail operators struggled to resolve issues on the tracks, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services operating a replacement bus service between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

The Met Office has predicted that the most frequent showers will be in the west and near the English Channel coasts, with thunder and hail expected at times.