UK weather forecast - live: Hundreds of flood warnings issued as heavy rainfall disrupts roads and railways
The Environment Agency has 52 flood warnings and 254 alerts in place
Hundreds of flood alerts and dozens of warnings have been issued across the UK, after heavy rain on Thursday caused flooding on roads and railway lines.
As of Friday, the Environment Agency has 52 flood warnings in place - meaning flooding is expected - and 254 flood alerts, with river levels predicted to remain high as further rainfall is anticipated.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued one flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, as well as 13 alerts across the country.
It comes after several schools in Herefordshire and Worcestershire were forced to close on Thursday because of rising flood levels and “treacherous road conditions”, councils said.
Many roads across the West Midlands in particular were submerged and rail operators struggled to resolve issues on the tracks, with Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services operating a replacement bus service between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.
The Met Office has predicted that the most frequent showers will be in the west and near the English Channel coasts, with thunder and hail expected at times.
Warning for flooding across the Midlands
The Environment Agency put out a warning for those living in the Midlands, after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding around the River Avon.
In a post on X, they said: “Rivers across the #Midlands are very swollen after heavy rain, as can be seen here on the banks of the #RiverAvon at Evesham in #Worcestershire. Stay safe by staying away from #flood water and avoiding flooded roads.”
Mapped: Hundreds of flood alerts as rivers burst banks and UK braces for washout weekend
A washout weekend is expected in the UK as hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across the country.
After torrential downpours on Thursday, blustery showers are expected to pour later on Friday and through Saturday and Sunday after sweeping across the west, say Met Office meteorologists.
There are 58 flood warnings and 258 flood alerts in place across England and Wales.
Read the full article here:
Mapped: Hundreds of flood alerts as UK braces for washout weekend
Large swathes of the UK are set to flood as more heavy rainfall arrives this weekend
Floods forecasted for the next five days
Flooding has been seen across the UK following heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.
On their website, the Environment Agency said: “Local flooding from rivers and surface water is probable across parts of England today (Friday), with this risk from rivers continuing around the upper River Thames into Saturday.
“Local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible across parts of the South of England and Midlands on Sunday and Monday.
“Local groundwater flooding is possible throughout this week in the Malton area of North Yorkshire, and parts of the South of England for the following five days.
“Land, roads and some properties will flood and there will be travel disruption.”
Frost and mist expected for Saturday morning
The Met Office have predicted a cold start to Saturday, with fog, mist and rain across the UK.
Latest pictures of heavy rain across the UK
Five day weather forecast as showers and fog to hit the UK
Here is the Met Office’s five day weather forecast:
This Evening and Tonight:
There will be further showers in the west, particularly in southwest England where it will also be rather windy. Clearing skies elsewhere allowing a frost and some fog patches to form as winds ease.
Saturday:
A mix of sunny spells and showers, although many of the showers fading away as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures around average for late February with mainly light winds.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
A band of rain likely to move across southern areas during Sunday, with northern areas likely dry. Many places dry on Monday before rain returns to the north during Tuesday.
Mapped: Hundreds of flood alerts as rivers burst banks and UK braces for washout weekend
A washout weekend is expected in the UK as hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across the country.
After torrential downpours on Thursday, blustery showers are expected to pour later on Friday and through Saturday and Sunday after sweeping across the west, say Met Office meteorologists.
There are 58 flood warnings and 258 flood alerts in place across England and Wales.
Read the full article here
Mapped: Hundreds of flood alerts as UK braces for washout weekend
Large swathes of the UK are set to flood as more heavy rainfall arrives this weekend
Stormy weather and hail expected on Friday
The UK’s forecaster have predicted hail and stormy weather this afternoon, after a week of heavy rainfall.
52 flood warnings in place across England
The Environment Agency currently has 52 flood warnings in place - meaning flooding is expected - with several issued around the River Severn and River Avon.
There are also 254 flood alerts, with river levels predicted to remain high as further rainfall is anticipated.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued one flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, as well as 13 alerts across the country.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the UK’s weather conditions as we head into the weekend.
Follow here for all the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies