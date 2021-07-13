Flash floods have caused travel chaos across parts of the UK but some places could bask in 28C heat by the weekend.

Heavy downpours forced a number of London train and tube stations to close on Monday, with people unable to travel in or out of Euston Station as lines were shut down.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed water pouring down the stairs at Sloane Square tube station.

Cars were also filmed struggling to make their way through streets which resembled rivers after several inches of rainwater fell.

A number of London tube services continued to be disrupted on Tuesday morning as the capital dealt with the aftermath of the deluge.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding on Monday.

The flooding problems appeared to be concentrated in southwest and northwest London, including boroughs such as Richmond and Kingston.

In South End Green, firefighters were called to help carry some walkers to safety across roads flooded by water pouring off Hampstead Heath.

While tenants on an estate in North Kensington, near Grenfell Tower, complained a storm had caused a nearby manhole cover to blow off and “water and raw sewage” was flowing around the block.

But Britons should enjoy a much drier and warmer spell of weather in the coming days as temperatures are predicted to soar to as high as 28C in some places.

According to the Met Office, central and southern England should see temperatures up to 24C from Tuesday, while the mercury could reach 18C in northern England and Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: “In the north east of England and east Scotland it could be quite grey and murky in the morning, but as we go through the day we will see things brighten up.

“Some areas could see a few showers but they will be few and far between.”

Ms Kent said Wednesday was due to be even warmer, with the mercury climbing to a maximum of 26C in the south and 24C in the north.

East Anglia, Northern Ireland and western Scotland may see some light showers but it is forecast to be an otherwise dry day.

And as the weekend approaches, parts of London and the south could bake in temperatures as high as 28C.

Additional reporting by Press Association