Liveupdated1624013992

UK weather warning – live: Thunderstorm warnings across England as torrential rain ends heatwave

Follow for the latest updates

Clea Skopeliti
Friday 18 June 2021 11:59
comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Millions of people across the southeast of England are braced for yet more rain, with thunderstorm warnings in force through today.

The “warning zone” covers a broad sweep of the southeast and East Anglia, covering Hull, Norwich, London, Southampton and Birmingham. Strong winds are also expected as the storm develops on Friday morning, while areas of the southeast including Kent can expect torrential downpour.

As the day progresses, the rain will move in a northwesterly direction, expected to drench the eastern Midlands, central and southern England by lunchtime.

The Met Office warned people to expect poor visibility and wet roads, as well as torrential rain and lightning.

1624013960

Environment Agency issues 19 flood alerts

The Environment Agency has issued 19 flood alerts across southeast England.

Flood alerts – rather than flood warnings – mean that flooding is possible and that people living in or travelling through these areas should be prepared.

Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:59
1624013540

Drier weather on Saturday to be followed by more showers on Sunday

Looking toward the weekend, Saturday is expected to get off to a largely dry start, with sunny spells across southern England, while the north and west of the country will see more cloud skies. It will continue mostly dry during the day with the best of sunshine across central and southern England. Cloud cover will build bringing the threat of some drizzle

The rainy weather will to return on Sunday, with showers tracking northwards, which may be heavy at times. Rain will clear from the south to reveal a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Mixed weather is expected on Monday, with a combination of bright spells and scattered showers. Rain will be locally heavy and thundery.

Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:52
1624012700

Rain to continue across southeast England on Friday evening

Daytime rain will continue across southeast England during the evening, but elsewhere will be mostly dry with some late bright or sunny spells developing.

The rain is expected to clear overnight, which will be largely dry, however there will be variable amounts of cloud cover and a threat of showers developing.

Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:38
1624012081

New Zealand v India cricket match delayed due to Southampton weather

The start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, has been delayed due to the wet weather.

Super soppers – rolling sponges for removing water from sports grounds – have had to be be used on the cricket field.

(ICC via Getty Images)
(AP)
Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:28
1624011517

Thunderstorm warnings in central, southern and eastern England

Thunderstorm warnings are in place across central, southern and eastern England, according to the Met Office, as the rain moves in from France in a northwesterly direction.

Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:18
1624010662

Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s weather coverage, following the Met Office issuing thunderstorm warnings across southeast England.

Clea Skopeliti18 June 2021 11:04

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments