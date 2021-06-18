UK weather warning – live: Thunderstorm warnings across England as torrential rain ends heatwave
Millions of people across the southeast of England are braced for yet more rain, with thunderstorm warnings in force through today.
The “warning zone” covers a broad sweep of the southeast and East Anglia, covering Hull, Norwich, London, Southampton and Birmingham. Strong winds are also expected as the storm develops on Friday morning, while areas of the southeast including Kent can expect torrential downpour.
As the day progresses, the rain will move in a northwesterly direction, expected to drench the eastern Midlands, central and southern England by lunchtime.
The Met Office warned people to expect poor visibility and wet roads, as well as torrential rain and lightning.
Environment Agency issues 19 flood alerts
The Environment Agency has issued 19 flood alerts across southeast England.
Flood alerts – rather than flood warnings – mean that flooding is possible and that people living in or travelling through these areas should be prepared.
- Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth
- Lower Lee tributaries
- Pent Stream in Folkestone
- Plenty, Swalecliffe and West Brooks
- Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Bourne from Hadlow to East Peckham
- River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston upon Thames
- River Ingrebourne at Harold Park and Hornchurch
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Pinn and Woodridings Stream
- River Rythe from Oxshott to Thames Ditton
- Rivers Beam and Rom
- River Wandle area in the London Boroughs of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton
- Shuttle and Cray
- Silk Stream and the Deans, Edgware, Dollis, Mutton and Wealdstone Brooks
- The River Roach, Prittle Brook and Eastwood Brook
- Upper River Stour
- Yeading Brooks in London Boroughs of Harrow and Hillingdon
Drier weather on Saturday to be followed by more showers on Sunday
Looking toward the weekend, Saturday is expected to get off to a largely dry start, with sunny spells across southern England, while the north and west of the country will see more cloud skies. It will continue mostly dry during the day with the best of sunshine across central and southern England. Cloud cover will build bringing the threat of some drizzle
The rainy weather will to return on Sunday, with showers tracking northwards, which may be heavy at times. Rain will clear from the south to reveal a mixture of sunny spells and showers.
Mixed weather is expected on Monday, with a combination of bright spells and scattered showers. Rain will be locally heavy and thundery.
Rain to continue across southeast England on Friday evening
Daytime rain will continue across southeast England during the evening, but elsewhere will be mostly dry with some late bright or sunny spells developing.
The rain is expected to clear overnight, which will be largely dry, however there will be variable amounts of cloud cover and a threat of showers developing.
New Zealand v India cricket match delayed due to Southampton weather
The start of the first day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, has been delayed due to the wet weather.
Super soppers – rolling sponges for removing water from sports grounds – have had to be be used on the cricket field.
Thunderstorm warnings in central, southern and eastern England
Thunderstorm warnings are in place across central, southern and eastern England, according to the Met Office, as the rain moves in from France in a northwesterly direction.
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s weather coverage, following the Met Office issuing thunderstorm warnings across southeast England.
