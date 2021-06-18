✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Millions of people across the southeast of England are braced for yet more rain, with thunderstorm warnings in force through today.

The “warning zone” covers a broad sweep of the southeast and East Anglia, covering Hull, Norwich, London, Southampton and Birmingham. Strong winds are also expected as the storm develops on Friday morning, while areas of the southeast including Kent can expect torrential downpour.

As the day progresses, the rain will move in a northwesterly direction, expected to drench the eastern Midlands, central and southern England by lunchtime.

The Met Office warned people to expect poor visibility and wet roads, as well as torrential rain and lightning.