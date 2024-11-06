Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after Trump wins election

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 06 November 2024 11:54
Just Stop Oil targeted the US embassy on Wednesday morning
Just Stop Oil targeted the US embassy on Wednesday morning (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil has sprayed the US embassy in London with orange paint in protest at Donald Trump’s victory in the US election.

Warning that “the world has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown”, the campaign group said: “Trump’s win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.”

The campaigners, who have targeted high-profile sites an artefacts such as Stonehenge and the Magna Carta, as well as sporting events including Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix, turned their sights to the US embassy as Britain awoke to news of Mr Trump’s return to the White House.

In footage shared to social media shortly after Mr Trump took to the stage in Florida to declare victory, activists could be seen dousing an exterior wall of the US embassy at Nine Elms with their characteristic orange paint.

More follows...

