(Reuters)

Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer has said Coleen Rooney should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client as the Wagatha Christie trial drew to a close.

In his written submission, Hugh Tomlinson said: “The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people.”

The barrister added: “The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.”

Ms Rooney’s lawyer gave his closing remarks to the High Court on Thursday, saying his client - who was not present due to going on a trip with her children - stood by her Wagatha Christie post “more than ever” at the end of the trial.

This 2019 social media post is at the heart of the trial. In it, Ms Rooney detailed a “sting” operation to try and work out how information from her private Instagram was getting into the hands of The Sun.

She blamed it on Ms Vardy’s account. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.