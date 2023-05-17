Vet warns pet owners of little-known signs your dog is in ‘serious pain’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vet has warned pet owners of signs to look out for that a dog could be in serious pain.

ITV vet Dr Scott Miller said being overly sensitive or vocal can suggest a dog is in discomfort. “A reduced appetite, focused attention on a certain part of the body, changed posture or strange movement can all be red flags that something is causing your furry friend pain,” he told the Daily Mail.

Dr Miller also warned against jumping to conclusions yourself about your pet’s health and explained understanding what’s normal for your dog is vital when trying to figure out if your dog is in pain.

“Avoid trying to diagnose and treat suspected pain in your pets as many human medications and treatments are toxic to pets,” he said.

“Instead reach out to your local practice for advice and potentially book a quick check up.”

Vets Now, a UK-based out-of-hours emergency and critical care service for pets, also explained some more subtle signs to look out for such as anti-social or aggressive behaviour.

If your pet stops running to greet you at the door or hides from you, this can also be a sign your dog may be in pain or discomfort.

The downward dog pose (Getty Images)

Yelping, heavy panting without exercise and reduced interest in activity or exercise can also be warning signs. Other signs to look out for include excessive grooming, body and posture changes and irregularities in eating, drinking or sleeping.

In a blog post, Vets Now said a “hunched, rigid” position or a big “downward dog” style stretch are signs to look out for, and if a dog is constantly licking their paws, it is a typical first response to cleaning and tending to a wound.

The pet care service also advised owners to keep an eye on mobility issues such as stiffness or limping which could indicate an injury or arthritis in some cases.

Other warning signs include agitation - such as restlessness or difficulty getting comfortable - and shaking or trembling, which could be a sign of poisoning or kidney disease.

Dog owners are advised to contact a vet if their pet is showing any of these symptoms, and urgent attention is needed if your dog shows signs of swelling, a change in leg or foot shape, cuts or lesions to the legs and feet, lameness, laboured breathing, a broken nail, sore looking toes or lumps on any limbs.