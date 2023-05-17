Watch: Dog filmed ‘driving’ family’s lawn mower outside home

It’s not every day a dog takes household chores into its own paws.

Drivers travelling past a house in Georgia, United States, were shocked when they passed a garden being “mowed” by a pooch that appeared to be “driving” a motorised lawnmower.

The dog appears to rest its front legs on the handlebars as it cruised across a front lawn with another pup by its side.

Facebook user MadMax Po, who posted footage of the extraordinary display, said: “I thought I was tripping.”

