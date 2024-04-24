Wales school stabbing - latest: Three injured after reports of knife attack at Carmarthenshire school
Air ambulances rush to hospital as two teachers said to be wounded
Three people were injured – two of them thought to be teachers – in what is suspected to have been a stabbing at a school in Wales.
Two air ambulances were sent to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.
One air ambulance then headed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The three wounded were receiving treatment, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” the force said.
“Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”
Parents waited for news at the gates of the school, which was said to be “in lockdown”.
‘Deeply sad and distressing,’ says Conservatives’ leader
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said:“The reports emerging from Ysgol Dyffryn Aman are extremely concerning.
“Schools should be a place of safety, learning and discovery. It is deeply sad and distressing that today teachers and pupils have had that safety shattered by a violent incident.
“My thoughts are with all staff and pupils at the school, and we thank the emergency services for their work.”
Governor ‘confirms knife attack'
A school governor has reportedly confirmed a stabbing took place.
The Sun says Karen Davies said two staff members were injured but did not know whether any pupils had been harmed.
The Independent has tried but been unable to contact Ms Davies to seek confirmation.
‘Two girls involved as two staff intervened’
Two girls were involved in events before two staff intervened, staff at the school are reported to have said.
A senior educational professional, who does not work at the school but has spoken to those who do, told WalesOnline: “I understand that two learners, two girls, were involved and that two members of staff intervened.
“I don’t know how serious the injuries are but it is awful. I have that from someone who works in the school.”
Sunak: I’m shocked and thoughts with those affected
Prime minister Rishi Sunak posted on social media: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today.
“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected.”
Deeply worrying for families, says first minister
Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething said he was shocked to hear about what he said was a serious incident.
“A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community,” he posted.
Plea to take down social-media footage
Police have asked social-media users to take down footage of the suspected stabbing to avoid contempt of court offences and distress to those affected.
“We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing,” Dyfed-Powys Police said.
One person under arrest
One person has been arrested, Dyfed-Powys Police say.
The force said they were not looking for anyone else over the events at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.
This was major incident, says councillor
A local councillor describes what happened as a major incident.
Robert James posted: “My thoughts are with the headteacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.”
Air ambulances rush to report of school stabbing
Two air ambulances have responded to an incident at a school in Carmarthenshire after unconfirmed reports of a stabbing:
Three injured at Welsh school after reports of stabbing
One person has been arrested at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Carmarthenshire
