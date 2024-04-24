Air ambulances landed near the school on Wednesday ( Newyddion S4C )

Three people were injured – two of them thought to be teachers – in what is suspected to have been a stabbing at a school in Wales.

Two air ambulances were sent to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.

One air ambulance then headed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The three wounded were receiving treatment, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” the force said.

“Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

Parents waited for news at the gates of the school, which was said to be “in lockdown”.