A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a teenage pupil were stabbed at a school in Wales, police said.

Three people were injured in the attack at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, at around 11.15am on Wednesday.

Two air ambulances were sent to the school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.

One air ambulance then headed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where the three wounded were treated, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Parents waited for several hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before tearfully being reunited with their children as the school day ended.

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “Three people - two teachers and a teenage pupil - have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.

“A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.”