Wales school stabbing - latest: Girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as teachers and pupil stabbed
Police and ambulance called out to Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire
A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a teenage pupil were stabbed at a school in Wales, police said.
Three people were injured in the attack at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
Two air ambulances were sent to the school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.
One air ambulance then headed to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where the three wounded were treated, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Parents waited for several hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before tearfully being reunited with their children as the school day ended.
Superintendent Ross Evans said: “Three people - two teachers and a teenage pupil - have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.
“A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.”
People were running and screaming, pupil recalls
Pupil Osian George, 15, was outside with friends when panic broke out.
People were running around and screaming, he said. It was very scary, he added.
“Teachers came running out and told us to lessons and go into class quickly,” he said.
“It was mayhem. Everyone was running around crazy.
“I saw one girl hurt - she was being looked after, and then I went to lesson.
“We got in lesson with no idea what was going on. We waited until we could get out and see our parents again. I felt lucky to get out safely.”
Police will work tirelessly to understand this, says crime tsar
The police and crime commissioner for Dyfed-Powys said he was deeply shocked by the stabbing.
Dafydd Llywelyn said: “My thoughts go out to all those affected, including the pupils, teachers and staff who were involved or witnessed this terrifying ordeal. Our thoughts are also with the families and friends of those injured.
“I want to commend those at the scene that ensured that the situation was brought under control and the emergency services who attended to safeguard the scene and reassure the public.”
He added: “I want to assure the public that the police investigation is ongoing, and that officers and staff will work tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Ed Davey ‘troubled’ by stabbings
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said he was deeply troubled to hear of the school stabbings.
‘Everyone knows someone at the school'
A councillor in the town where two teachers and a pupil were stabbed said the day had been difficult for everyone because “everyone knows someone in the school”.
Calum Higgins, who represents Ammanford Town Council’s Pantyffynon ward, said: “It’s quite a quiet town generally, it’s a small town. Everyone knows each other really well. We don’t really expect something like this to happen.
“Everyone knows someone in the school - everyone suddenly got concerned and started to worry. It was quite a worrying day, it’s been difficult for everyone.”
Teaching is dangerous now, says governor
Mair Wyn, who has been a governor at Amman Valley School for 34 years, said times had changed and a teacher’s job was now very dangerous.
She said: “It is a complete shock for the community.
“It’s an excellent school - the pupils are such lovely children and I can’t understand why this issue has happened. It’s unbelievable really.”
Mrs Wyn, whose children went to the school and whose husband was head of English, added: “It’s a very big concern what the future will hold. The discipline has gone from schools. Times have changed. Things are happening now - a teacher’s job is very dangerous.
“I fear now for these two teachers that have been injured. Times have changed in the last 10 years.
“You looked up to a teacher in my time, you were afraid of a teacher. But I think every school is under danger really when you think about it, you don’t know what’s around the corner.”
Headteacher says he is proud of pupils
The head of the Welsh school where two teachers and a pupil were stabbed has said he is proud of pupils’ responses to the attack.
In a statement posted on the Amman Valley School website, headteacher James Durbridge said: “Today has been a very difficult day for us as all as in the school [sic]. It goes without saying that my thoughts are with the three individuals and their families, who have been affected by today’s incident.
“In the immediate aftermath of the incident, our priority was to ensure the security of pupils and staff whilst managing the situation and communicating with those directly impacted. Working with the police, we issued communication as soon as feasibly possible.”
He added: “I wish to commend all staff and pupils for their calm and mature response during today’s lockdown.
“We are proud to have witnessed pupils embodying the school’s core values while supporting their peers and staff.”
Schools are safe and violent crime has dropped, says home secretary
Home Secretary James Cleverly described the stabbing of two teachers and a pupil at Amman Valley School as horrifying, saying schools in the UK are very safe and violent crime had reduced significantly.
Mr Cleverly said: “I’ve been receiving updates about this terrible situation whilst I’ve been here in Italy.
“Obviously my thoughts are with the individuals who have been hurt and their friends and family, and what must have been an incredibly difficult and scary situation for the young people involved.”
Praising the police and medical services for “acting so promptly” following the incident, he added: “We should remember that the school system in the UK, indeed life in the UK, is very safe - violent crime has been reduced significantly.
“Because of the increase in police numbers that we’ve seen in the UK, violent crime has reduced dramatically.
“Obviously when we see incidents like this, it is horrifying, of course it is, and we will look at the details of what happened.
“But, of course, we should remember that the UK is a safe country, I’m very proud of that, and we will do everything we can to ensure that remains the case.”