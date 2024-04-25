✕ Close Wales school stabbing: Victims’ injuries ‘not life threatening’, police say

A teacher stabbed in the neck during the attack at a Welsh secondary school is “seriously hurt” but has been sent home to recuperate.

Liz Hopkin, 53, a special needs teacher at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, was attacked and stabbed four times. A female pupil has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Ms Hopkin’s husband, John, told The Times: “She’s quite seriously hurt but she will recover.

“She’s come home — once they stitched her up they said there’s no point in keeping her in hospital.”

Three people, two teachers and a pupil, were injured in the attack at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, at around 11.15am on Wednesday.

Two air ambulances were sent to the school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.

Parents waited for several hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before tearfully being reunited with their children as the school day ended.