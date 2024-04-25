Wales school stabbing - latest: Teacher ‘seriously hurt’ as girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Police and ambulance called out to Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire
A teacher stabbed in the neck during the attack at a Welsh secondary school is “seriously hurt” but has been sent home to recuperate.
Liz Hopkin, 53, a special needs teacher at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, was attacked and stabbed four times. A female pupil has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Ms Hopkin’s husband, John, told The Times: “She’s quite seriously hurt but she will recover.
“She’s come home — once they stitched her up they said there’s no point in keeping her in hospital.”
Three people, two teachers and a pupil, were injured in the attack at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
Two air ambulances were sent to the school, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, and worried parents rushed to the scene.
Parents waited for several hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before tearfully being reunited with their children as the school day ended.
Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police say.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a girl had been arrested after two teachers and a teenage student were stabbed at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.
Pictured: Deputy head and special needs teacher who were victims of knife attack
Fiona Elias was taken to hospital alongside another teacher and a female pupil after a fight broke out on the playground of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Carmarthenshire at the end of the morning break.
The other teacher injured in the attack has been reported to be Liz Hawkin, a special needs learning teacher.
Questions will have to be raised about security in all schools, says Senedd member
Senedd member Cefin Campbell, who represents Mid and West Wales for Plaid Cymru, said there would be questions asked about security in schools.
“There’s been high praise for the way that the school and the emergency services have dealt with the situation,” he told BBC Radio Wales.
“But inevitably questions will have to be raised in the Senedd about security in all schools in Wales.
“Let’s hope it’s a one off, but you just don’t know the way the society has changed. We have to ask questions about the way we move forward.
“We certainly don’t want to go down the route of America but there are parts of the UK where bags are checked every day, there’s metal detectors, as well as random checks by police.
“None of us want to go down that road but we’ve just obviously got to ask questions. What lessons can we learn from this?”
Amman Valley School not open today as police continue investigation
Amman Valley School will not open on Thursday to allow police to continue their investigation.
It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils, in addition to 270 sixth form pupils.
Hero teacher intervened to disarm a girl after teachers were stabbed
The teachers were stabbed while trying to help when a pupil was attacked, Jonathan Edwards, Independent MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, told Channel 5 News.
He said two teachers were taken to hospital, one of whom has since been released with injuries to the arm and hand, while the other has been transferred to Cardiff as the “situation is far more serious”.
One teacher, Darrel Campbell, is said to have intervened and disarmed a girl before emergency services arrived, according to reports.
He is said to have not been harmed during the incident.
Headteacher praises ‘calm and mature response’ of pupils and staff
In a statement on the school website, headteacher James Durbridge praised staff and pupils for their “calm and mature response” to the lockdown.
“Today has been a very difficult day for us as all as in the school. It goes without saying that my thoughts are with the three individuals and their families, who have been affected by today’s incident.
“In the immediate aftermath of the incident, our priority was to ensure the security of pupils and staff whilst managing the situation and communicating with those directly impacted. Working with the police we issued communication as soon as feasibly possible.
“To support Dyfed Powys Police, the school will be closed tomorrow to all pupils and staff in order for officers to further carry out their investigations.
“Although the school will be closed, I want to reassure pupils, parents and staff that wellbeing support is available to anyone who has been affected.”
He added: “On a final note, I wish to commend all staff and pupils for their calm and mature response during today’s lockdown. We are proud to have witnessed pupils embodying the school’s core values while supporting their peers and staff.”
Local councillor expresses disbelief at triple stabbing in Carmarthenshire
Councillor Ann Davies, who represents the Llanddarog area in Ammanford, has been speaking to BBC Radio Wales outside the school this morning.
She said: “This is so unexpected within Carmarthenshire, and within the whole of Wales. As a local authority we have spent hundreds of thousands of pounds creating fencing around each one of our schools in order to keep our pupils safe. Not thinking, perhaps, that the problem would be from within inside that fencing.
“We would assume that any dangers come from the outside but, of course, this tragic incident happened inside the school itself. This is just one incident. We never thought this would happen in Carmarthenshire.”
People were running and screaming, pupil recalls
Pupil Osian George, 15, was outside with friends when panic broke out.
People were running around and screaming, he said. It was very scary, he added.
“Teachers came running out and told us to lessons and go into class quickly,” he said.
“It was mayhem. Everyone was running around crazy.
“I saw one girl hurt - she was being looked after, and then I went to lesson.
“We got in lesson with no idea what was going on. We waited until we could get out and see our parents again. I felt lucky to get out safely.”
Police will work tirelessly to understand this, says crime tsar
The police and crime commissioner for Dyfed-Powys said he was deeply shocked by the stabbing.
Dafydd Llywelyn said: “My thoughts go out to all those affected, including the pupils, teachers and staff who were involved or witnessed this terrifying ordeal. Our thoughts are also with the families and friends of those injured.
“I want to commend those at the scene that ensured that the situation was brought under control and the emergency services who attended to safeguard the scene and reassure the public.”
He added: “I want to assure the public that the police investigation is ongoing, and that officers and staff will work tirelessly to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.”