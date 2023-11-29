Four missing teenagers killed in North Wales crash died by drowning, inquest hears

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four teenagers killed in a car crash in North Wales died by drowning, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, were tragically discovered in an overturned car in a ditch near the village of Gwynedd in North Wales on Tuesday, 21 November.

It followed a major search operation for the four, all from Shrewsbury, who were last seen heading on a camping trip to Snowdonia on Sunday, 19 November.

This morning, an inquest was opened into their deaths in Caernarfon, which heard the post mortem examinations showed the provisional cause of death for all four teenagers was drowning.

None of the teenagers’ families were at the brief four-minute hearing.

Kate Robertson, senior coroner for north west Wales said: “The four young men were travelling in a vehicle along the A4085 at Llanfrothen when the vehicle has left the road. The circumstances of which resulted in the deaths of all four occupants.

Top left to right Hugo Morris, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett and Harvey Owen (Supplied)

“Post-mortem examinations have been undertaken and the provisional causes of death provided, pending inquests.”

Ms Robertson added: “I offer the families of Wilf, Jevon, Hugo and Harvey my sincerest condolences. These inquests will be adjourned pending completion of those further investigations.”

Last week, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn, from North Wales Police, said the crash appeared to be a “tragic accident” - but the force did still not know how the car left the A4085 before ending up in the water-filled ditch below.

The overturned Ford Fiesta was only discovered by a passing binman two days after the teenagers were reported missing. A local farmer said the teenagers were “unlucky” the car didn’t avoid the flooded ditch by hitting a tree or fence as it careered from the road.

Tributes to the four teenagers were left outside Shrewsbury College, where they all attended (PA)

The death of the four teenagers- one aged 16, two aged 17 and one aged 18 - has rocked their home town.

On Sunday, around 400 people attended a vigil in their memory at the town square of Shrewsbury. A minute’s applause was also held ahead of Shrewsbury Town’s match with Port Vale on Saturday.

Harvey’s mother Crystal, who runs a cupcake shop in the town, paid an emotional tribute to her son. She described her son as a “unique” and “special” teenager who touched “so many people” throughout his life.

This is a breaking story - more to follow