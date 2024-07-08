Family’s tribute to father with ‘beautiful smile’ stabbed to death in east London

Support truly

The family of a father-of-two have spoken of their devastation after he was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Walthamstow.

Josh McKay, 33, died after a knife injury in Lea Bridge Road, east London, at 3pm on Saturday.

His family released a picture of the father in sunglasses, smiling and holding a parrot.

They said in a statement through police: “The heart of our family has stopped beating. The world is less bright without his beautiful smile.”

The Metropolitan Police arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.

Mr McKay died after the stabbing in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, east London ( Google Maps )

DCI Linda Bradley from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage, and our colleagues from the local policing team remain in the area,” she added.

“However, we still need your help. Two children have been left without a father. If you saw anything, or have information regarding the person who killed Josh, please do the right thing and call us, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy urged witnesses to the “henious” attack to come forward.

“I urge everyone to refrain from speculating as a way of respecting his family who are deeply grieving their loss,” she wrote on X.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course and formal identification will take place.

Acting superintendent Jack Callaghan previously said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“We know that this violent attack will have caused a lot of concern in the local community, and we share that concern. You can expect to see officers in the area over the coming days and I would encourage you to speak with them.

“We are doing everything we can to support the investigation in order to find the person responsible.”

Information can be provided via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W62-PO1

You can also call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4049/06Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.