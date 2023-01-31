Floella Benjamin hits out at government’s ‘disrespect’ of Windrush generation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Baroness Floella Benjamin has appealed to the prime minister to address the “complete lack of respect” for the Windrush generation as the government u-turns on key reform pledges.

Last week, Suella Braverman confirmed her decision to drop commitments to improvement made after a scathing independent review by Wendy Williams into how the Windrush scandal unfolded within the Home Office, sparking a torrent of backlash over this “cruel” move.

The Home Secretary has axed pledges to establish a migrants’ commissioner, increase the powers of the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration and hold reconciliation events.

In a letter to prime minister Rishi Sunak, Baroness Benjamin, the iconic television presenter and Lib Dem peer, said: “Many Caribbeans are visiting the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station to find solace, as they have experienced extreme trauma over the years and the latest situation has increased the burden of trauma on the many dignified people who have suffered injustices, some as you have even paid with their lives.

“The creation of the National Windrush Monument and Windrush Day were meant to build bridges, but now hopes have been dashed,” Baroness Benjamin, who was involved in the monument’s June 2022 unveiling as chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, added.

The Lib Dem peer also suggested by that prime minister Sunak meet with victims of the Windrush Scandal and “ hear first-hand how let-down they feel by this development which comes on top of the still unresolved compensation scheme”, as well as publically address the u-turn in parliament.

“You have said the well-being of everyone in society is important to you. I hope this includes the Caribbean community.”

Baroness Benjamin wrote to Mr Sunak earlier this month following initial indications that the pledges were to be scrapped but says she didn’t receive a reply, hence the decision to send follow-up correspondence.

Meanwhile, campaigners and victims of the Windrush Scandal have told The Independent that the government’s compensation scheme is “not fit for purpose”, as new figures show rejections for payouts have soared while offers have plunged.

The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits. Some died overseas after being wrongly deported.

Downing Street has been approached for comment.