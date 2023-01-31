Independent TV
Boris Johnson ‘was a better prime minister’ than Rishi Sunak, says Jacob Rees Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg believes Boris Johnson was a “better prime minister” than Rishi Sunak.
The Tory MP - who made no secret about his support for Mr Johnson - also suggested Mr Sunak is doing “perfectly competently” in the job.
“Look, I made no bones about the fact I thought Boris Johnson was a better prime minister and I wanted him to remain,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.
He went on to suggest the former PM would make a “brilliant” Tory chair, but believes he won’t get the job.
