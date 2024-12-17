Former first minister Humza Yousaf to stand down as MSP in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has announced he is stepping back from frontline politics and will not run for re-election as an MSP in 2026.

Mr Yousaf said the “time is right for me to move on” after his 15-year career at Holyrood.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP also insisted his choice to end the SNP’s powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens, a move which led to him resigning as first minister in May this year, was the correct decision.

The 39-year-old succeeded Nicola Sturgeon after she stepped down in 2023, and he served for just over a year as first minister.

The Greens turned against his leadership after he terminated the agreement between the two parties.

With a no confidence motion looming at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf announced he would quit.

He had not confirmed his intentions for the next election until now.

In a letter to current First Minister John Swinney, Mr Yousaf said he will be campaigning hard for the SNP at the 2026 election but will not run himself.

He wrote: “Come 2026, I will have served 15 years as an MSP, 12 of those years as a minister in the Scottish Government.

“The next Scottish Parliament elections in 2026 will be the right time for me to move on, to provide an opportunity for the next generation of MSPs to step forward, and to explore where I can best make a contribution in the future in helping to tackle some of the most pressing challenges our world faces.”

He said he hopes that “by becoming the first first minister of colour, and first Muslim leader of a Western democratic nation” he has inspired those from a similar background.

The former first minister added: “When one chapter begins to close, you often spend time reflecting on your achievements, mistakes and even regrets – I have all three.

“However, I hope that throughout it all, I was able to treat people with kindness, courtesy and respect.”

Mr Swinney responded by describing Mr Yousaf as a “pioneer in Scottish politics”, adding: “I wish Humza, Nadia and their family much peace together”.

Mr Yousaf also spoke to Zeteo’s Mehdi Hassan about his decision to step back from frontline politics, saying ending the Bute House Agreement was “the right thing to have done”.

In August he admitted making a “miscalculation” by not considering the human element when he sacked the Green co-leaders from the Scottish Government.

He said: “My successor is no longer encumbered with that deal, (he) can make decisions in policy that he wants to take forward in our country’s interest without having to negotiate and compromise with the Greens.

“They can do that on an issue by issue basis, which I think is the best way to do it.”