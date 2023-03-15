Jump to content

Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil his Budget

Follow all the latest updates from the Budget here.

Wednesday 15 March 2023 10:30
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Budget in the House of Commons.

On Wednesday morning, the Chancellor confirmed that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.

Announcements on childcare support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are also expected to form part of the Budget when Mr Hunt addresses MPs on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the latest:

10.30am

Ahead of his Budget speech, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the energy price guarantee for households will be extended for another three months at its current rate.

