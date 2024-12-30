Birdwatchers flock to see ‘extremely rare visitor’ from North America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of birdwatchers have been flocking to Kent over the Christmas period after a rare sighting of an American bird.

Some enthusiasts have been waiting for hours in New Hythe, near Maidstone, to catch a glimpse of the yellow warbler.

Local Glenn Honey first spotted the bird on Christmas Eve before crowds of people from as far away as Yorkshire gathered to take a look, KentOnline reported.

Dozens more arrived on Monday when the bird from North America was seen in an alder tree.

According to the British Trust for Ornithology, the warbler is an “extremely rare visitor to Britain and Ireland”.

Wildlife and bird blogger Austin Morley posted on Friday that the bird kept his group waiting for nearly five hours before it made an appearance.

He added on Facebook: “Sensational day in Kent yesterday, with prolonged point blank views of the American yellow warbler at New Hythe and the scops owl at Broadstairs.

“No better way to end the birding year.”

Neville Smith also posted on Facebook about his delight at his sighting of the bird on Christmas Eve.

He wrote: “It was constantly on show and when it showed in the sun it appeared bright yellow with a bold black eye. A very distinctive bird when seen well.

“An unexpected surprise just in time for the festive season, I could not have asked for a better gift than to see a mega so close to home and at Christmas and one more new bird to end a great memorable birding year.”

Others posted of some 300 to 400 people waiting to see the rare species in the days after Christmas.

On Friday, Colin Green wrote: “It kept the 400 or so birders waiting but finally showed itself just after midday, sadly no images but great views.”