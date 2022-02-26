London protesters tell of anger at Putin over Ukraine invasion

Ukrainian protesters in London were emotional as they told of being “angry” about Russia’s invasion.

Hundreds gathered outside the Russian embassy in Kensington and at Downing Street on Saturday afternoon to call for Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine.

Waving flags, banners and placards, the protesters sang the Ukrainian anthem and chanted “Putin stop war”, Putin go home” and “free Ukraine”.

Helena Kovalenko, 33, originally from northern Ukraine, told the PA news agency: “I’m so angry with Putin for invading my Ukraine.

“I have family there, my mum and dad, and I’m so scared for them.”

Ms Kovalenko, who has lived in the UK for nine years, added: “I’m here today to call for this country to help – Putin has to go.”

The crowd, which blocked a path outside the embassy, shouted “down with Putin” and held posters comparing the Russian leader to Hitler.

Protests outside the Russian embassy in Kensington (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Some had tears in their eyes, while others were visibly angry as dozens of police officers watched on.

Others used chalk to draw the Ukrainian flag on the embassy’s wall and flags were tied to the gate.

Another protester said he was there to “stand in solidarity” with Ukraine.

Flowers were handed out and donations were collected to help people still in Ukraine.