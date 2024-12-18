Dreams of a white Christmas dashed with December 25 set to be grey and mild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britons dreaming of a white Christmas are set to be “disappointed” by a mild and grey December 25, forecasters say.

Christmas Day is likely to be settled, cloudy and dry with light winds for most of the UK, the Met Office said.

There is a small chance of rain across north-west Scotland, though temperatures are expected to be widely mild, dashing any hopes of snow.

For the Met Office to declare a white Christmas, a single snowflake has to be observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25 anywhere in the UK.

It is usually a common occurrence, as since 1960 more than half of all Christmas Days have been declared a white Christmas.

The last white Christmas in the UK was in 2023, when 11% of weather stations recorded snow falling – although none reported any snow lying on the ground.

Dan Harris, of the Met Office, said: “Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure.

“The exception however may be north-west Scotland where there is a reasonable chance of further wind and rain.

“Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority.

“Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across north-west Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.”