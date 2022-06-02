Several arrests made after group attempts to enter Jubilee parade route
The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.
Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.
A group were dragged by police out of the path of a military band as they marched along at around 10.10am.
The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were public order-related for highway obstruction.
The force said on Twitter: “Thank you to the crowd who showed their support by clapping our officers who returned to their post after dealing with the incident swiftly.”
