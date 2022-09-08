Jump to content
Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects

Rail workers were due to walk out on September 15 and 17.

Alan Jones
Thursday 08 September 2022 19:43
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union (PA)
A leading rail workers union has suspended strikes planned for next week as a result of the Queen’s death.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes.

A statement said: “Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA union expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.

“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.

“The union pays respect to Britain’s longest serving monarch.”

