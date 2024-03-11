Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The full list of winners for the 2024 Academy Awards is as follows:

Best picture – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Best directing – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Best supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Best actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Best actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Documentary feature film – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Documentary short film – The Last Repair Shop

Animated feature film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Animated short – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko’s Dave Mullins, Brad Booker and Sean Ono Lennon

Live action short film – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’s Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Music (original score) – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Music (original song) – Barbie’s Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for What Was I Made For?

Film editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hairstyling – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

International Feature Film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer for the UK

Visual effects – Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima