Afghanistan news – live: US troops land in Kabul amid fears Taliban within 50 miles of storming capital city
American soldiers have begun arriving in Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians, according to an anonymous US official who told Reuters staff were burning all sensitive materials in an incinerator.
It comes one day after the Taliban seized Afghanistan’s second- and third-biggest cities, with insurgents continuing to make gains at a pace faster than any Western nation predicted.
The regime now controls about a third of the country’s provincial capitals and, according to the latest intelligence, Kabul is within 50 miles of being overtaken. How quickly this happens will depend on the Afghan capital’s defence mechanisms – images coming out of the city show police officers securing areas as best they can.
Some 3,000 US troops, including two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion, will arrive in the south Asian country by Sunday, the US official confirmed. They will join the 600 UK troops who flew to Afghanistan on Friday in a bid to oversee the safe departure of British nationals still there.
‘Impossible not to regret what is happening,’ says Campbell
Taliban close in on Kabul as province south of capital seized
Insurgents have seized a province just seven miles south of Afghanistan’s capital, officials have announced, as the Taliban continues to close in on Kabul.
A multi-pronged attack was also launched this morning on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, according to the officials.
All of Logar has been captured and its provincial officials detained, Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province, said this morning. She added the Taliban have reached the Char Asyab district, just seven miles (11km) south of Kabul. The regime also attacked the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions, setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
There was no immediate word on casualties, according to AP reporters on the ground. It comes after Afghan president Ashraf Ghani flew to Mazar-e-Sharif earlier this week to rally the city’s defences, meeting with several militia commanders, including Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor, who command thousands of fighters.
They remain allied with the government, AP reports, but during previous rounds of fighting in Afghanistan, warlords have been known to switch sides for their own survival.
Ismail Khan, a powerful former warlord who had tried to defend Herat from being seized, was captured on Friday by the Taliban when insurgents stormed the western city after two weeks of heavy fighting.
Remains to be seen if Taliban will rule differently, claims peer
A former senior Foreign Office worker has described the situation in Afghanistan as “a tragedy” but encouraged critics to “wait and see” if the Taliban today is any different to that of the Nineties - when it last ruled.
Simon McDonald, the permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office until last September, said the withdrawal of Western troops had “been a long time in the making” because “we could not stay forever”.
While he acknowledged that the way in which the US and UK had left was “making things worse”, Lord McDonald told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If we don’t leave now, I don’t see a better time in the future for that withdrawal to happen.”
Asked if he thought it was right that the withdrawal was happening based “on a deal between the US and the Taliban which left out the Afghan government”, Lord McDonald said: “Frankly, it left out most of the countries involved with Afghanistan. This has been driven by Washington for US concerns ... no other countries or combination of other countries could sustain the involvement in the absence of the United States. So everybody is living with the consequences of a US political timetable.”
In an attempt to be optimistic, though, he told the BBC it remained to be seen how the Taliban would rule this time around and implored Radio 4 listeners to see if insurgents “have learnt anything since then”.
“Certainly their propaganda is different - the messages they’re churning out overseas are strikingly different from what they were before” he said, “but what we don’t know yet is their sincerity.”
Turning to the impending takeover of Kabul, Lord McDonald said the capital is “vulnerable but different to the others in that it has more protection”. However, he conceded that the closures of some Western embassies - Denmark and Norway - “does make it feel as though the Taliban will take over [there] soon”.
Taliban establishes first radio station in major city since 2001
The Taliban has seized a radio station in Kandahar and hijacked its airwaves, intensifying fears of a full takeover less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw its last troops.
Much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan has been seized by the regime in recent weeks.
In a video, released by the Taliban and seen by the AP news agency, an unnamed insurgent announced the takeover of Kandahar main radio station, which has been renamed the Voice Of Sharia, or Islamic law.
He said all employees were present and would broadcast news, political analysis and recitations of the Quran, the Islamic holy book, before congratulating the city’s people on the Taliban’s victory.
It was not immediately clear if music would be banned or if soldiers had purged the previous employees or allowed them to return to work.
The Taliban have operated mobile radio stations over the years but have not operated a station inside a major city since they ruled the country from 1996 to 2001.
At that time, they also ran a station called Voice Of Sharia out of Kandahar - the birthplace of the militant group and an area in which most residents sport the traditional dress favoured by the Taliban. At that time, music was banned.
Video: Johnson gives update on Kabul evacuation yesterday
Starmer urges PM to secure UN meeting over Afghanistan
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to seek an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.
The Labour leader said the country was facing the prospect of a humanitarian crisis which required a “joined-up” international response to support the Afghan government.
He said the PM should also seek to involve key allies through an emergency meeting of Nato.
“While the decision to withdraw soldiers from Afghanistan was not one made by the British government alone, more can, and must be done to ensure this withdrawal does not result in a humanitarian crisis,” Sir Keir told the PA news agency.
“We have an obligation to the people of Afghanistan and a responsibility to lead the international efforts over the coming days and weeks to support the Afghan government.”
He continued: “The British government must work quickly to bring our allies together and explore all possible measures that could be taken to protect the Afghan people.
“This should start with the prime minister calling an emergency meeting of Nato and an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to ensure key global players agree a joined-up approach to help the Afghan government and give a fresh commitment towards a workable peace process in Afghanistan.”
US soldiers begin mass evacuation in Kabul
American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a US official said on Saturday.
“They have arrived, their arrival will continue ‘til tomorrow,” the US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away.
The UK, which is sending 600 troops to aid the evacuation of British nationals and former Afghan staff, said staffing at its embassy would be reduced to an absolute minimum - as did Germany. Denmark and Norway are closing their embassies altogether.
While the latest official intelligence suggested an attack on Kabul was expected within 30 days, a US defence official has told Reuters there is concerns that the Taliban - ousted from power in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks on the United States - could make a move on Kabul even sooner.
“Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly ... if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage in the UK. Stay tuned as the situation in Afghanistan worsens and US and UK troops scramble to get nationals evacuated as quickly and safely as possible.
