American soldiers have begun arriving in Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians, according to an anonymous US official who told Reuters staff were burning all sensitive materials in an incinerator.

It comes one day after the Taliban seized Afghanistan’s second- and third-biggest cities, with insurgents continuing to make gains at a pace faster than any Western nation predicted.

The regime now controls about a third of the country’s provincial capitals and, according to the latest intelligence, Kabul is within 50 miles of being overtaken. How quickly this happens will depend on the Afghan capital’s defence mechanisms – images coming out of the city show police officers securing areas as best they can.

Some 3,000 US troops, including two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion, will arrive in the south Asian country by Sunday, the US official confirmed. They will join the 600 UK troops who flew to Afghanistan on Friday in a bid to oversee the safe departure of British nationals still there.