Boris Johnson news — live: PM to meet Indian counterpart today, calls partnership ‘vital’
Follow live updates here
Boris Johnson is meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today for the business end of the UK prime minister’s two-day visit to the country.
The two leaders are going to discuss the UK and India’s strategic defence partnership, diplomatic relations and economic ties — with Mr Johnson hoping to announce an acceleration of talks towards a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement.
Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.”
The UK prime minister is set to offer next-generation defence and security collaboration across land, sea, air, space and cyber to Mr Modi. It was also reported that Britain is expected to offer India support to build its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment.
“The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas. Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future,” Mr Johnson said.
Back home on Thursday, British MPs approved a motion to set up an inquiry into claims that Mr Johnson misled MPs over the Partygate scandal, and two more Tory MPs including Steve Baker called for the PM to quit. The investigation can start only after the Met Police has completed its own inquiry.
'Boris Johnson’s trip to India is a balm for his very bruised ego’
Miles from the airport to his luxury hotel, the prime minister’s blond-maned visage loomed down from hundreds of billboards, writes Andrew Woodcock
Boris Johnson thanks Narendra Modi for a 'fantastic welcome'
Boris Johnson thanked Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for a “fantastic welcome” as the pair met in Delhi this morning, saying he “[doesn’t] think things have ever been as good between us.”
What will happen next in the Partygate saga?
UK prime minister Boris Johnson is to be investigated for allegedly misleading MPs over Partygate. He had earlier said that “rules were not broken” at Downing Street.
What exactly will an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s behaviour entail? And what could happen to the prime minister if he is found to have lied to the Commons? Eleanor Sly reports:
PM says he is ‘mortified’ by his breaching of Covid rules, just hours after he claimed public is disinterested in controversy
Boris Johnson to offer India defence support in bid to loosen ties with Russia
Boris Johnson, during his meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, is expected to discuss defence and security collaboration across land, sea, air, space and cyber.
Downing Street said that the UK would offer the “best of British knowhow” to support building “new Indian-designed and built fighter jets.”
Boris Johnson set to meet Indian PM shortly
On the second day of his visit to India, Boris Johnson is all set to meet with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shortly in Delhi.
Mr Johnson wrote on his Twitter: “Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.”
Mr Johnson called the UK-India partnership a “vital” one and said that “from climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states”.
