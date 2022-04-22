✕ Close Boris Johnson arrives in India as MPs set to vote on whether he misled Parliament

Boris Johnson is meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi today for the business end of the UK prime minister’s two-day visit to the country.

The two leaders are going to discuss the UK and India’s strategic defence partnership, diplomatic relations and economic ties — with Mr Johnson hoping to announce an acceleration of talks towards a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.”

The UK prime minister is set to offer next-generation defence and security collaboration across land, sea, air, space and cyber to Mr Modi. It was also reported that Britain is expected to offer India support to build its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment.

“The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas. Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future,” Mr Johnson said.

Back home on Thursday, British MPs approved a motion to set up an inquiry into claims that Mr Johnson misled MPs over the Partygate scandal, and two more Tory MPs including Steve Baker called for the PM to quit. The investigation can start only after the Met Police has completed its own inquiry.