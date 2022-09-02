Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Downing Street has released a legal opinion from eminent lawyer Lord Pannick, which found that an inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament is being conducted by an “unfair procedure” which would be ruled “unlawful” by courts.

The opinion was commissioned by the Cabinet Office after MPs voted for an inquiry into whether Johnson’s denials of lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 amounted to a contempt of parliament.

Lord Pannick, who has previously appeared against the government, found that it was “wrong in principle” for the committee, chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman, to pass judgement not only on whether the PM “knowingly misled” parliament, but also on whether he simply “misled” it.

Because of parliamentary privilege, the committee’s decisions cannot be challenged in court.

But Lord Pannick said: “In our opinion, the committee is proposing to adopt an approach to the substantive issues which is wrong in principle in important respects, and the committee is also proposing to adopt an unfair procedure.

“But for parliamentary privilege, a court hearing a judicial review brought by Mr Johnson would in our view declare the approach taken by the committee to be unlawful”