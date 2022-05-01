Boris Johnson news – live: Minister denies misogyny culture as porn scandal MP quits
Business secretary blames problem on people ‘working in really intense enivornment with long hours’ as Neil Parish admits watching porn in Commons
A minister has denied there is a culture of misogyny in parliament despite reports more than 50 MPs are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the issue was people “working in a really intense enivronment” with “long hours”.
Asked about reports 56 MPs are allegedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct that have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, he said it was “extraordinary” but insisted he had “never seen any of it” in parliament.
It comes following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish after he admitted watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.
The Tiverton and Honiton MP claimed he looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for “radical” reform to working practices in parliament, suggesting staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for.
Sir Ed Davey denies Lib Dem-Labour electoral pact
Asked about claims of a Lib Dem-Labour electoral pact, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told the BBC: "There isn't a pact, there is not going to be a pact."
He added: "In fact if you look at what we are doing in these local elections, we are fighting Labour in many areas, in Hull, in Sunderland, in Sheffield, in Haringey, in Southwark, I could go on.
"This is pretty desperate from the Conservatives. I am not surprised because lifelong Conservatives are switching away from them because they are really upset that we have a Prime Minister who is not decent to run our country."
Labour made ‘genuine mistake’ when it said Angela Rayner was not at Durham event, says Starmer
Labour made a "genuine mistake" when it said Angela Rayner was not at a campaigning event in Durham that Sir Keir Starmer was photographed at drinking a beer, the leader said.
Asked if the deputy leader was at the office, Sir Keir told Sky News: "Yes. We were in the office, we were working, we paused for something to eat, there was no party, no rules were broken and that is the long and short of it.
"I know what is going on here, we have got an election on Thursday and there are just Tory MPs trying to throw mud around because they have got nothing to say on the central issue of the cost of living."
He later said Labour did not realise it had made a mistake when it said Ms Rayner was not at the Durham event last year.
Sir Keir Starmer denies Labour has secret electoral pact with Lib Dems
Sir Keir Starmer has denied Labour has a secret electoral pact with the Liberal Democrats.
Asked about claims made by Conservative Party chair Oliver Dowden of a pact, the Labour leader told Sky News: “I wouldn’t take anything Oliver Dowden says particularly seriously.”
He added: “The fact that he is spending his Sunday... attacking Labour... why doesn’t he say something about the cost-of-living crisis for heaven’s sake?
“There is no pact, everybody knows there is no pact. We will put a candidate up when there is a by-election, obviously after the Neil Parish resignation of yesterday.”
He later claimed Labour is standing more candidates than ever in the local elections.
Cabinet ally denies Boris Johnson’s leadership under threat in local elections
Boris Johnson’s position as prime minister is safe regardless of how Conservatives do in Thursday’s local election, a key cabinet ally has claimed.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted that the ballots, taking place across the UK, will be “challenging” for Tories, but insisted: “I don’t think his leadership is under threat at all.”
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
PM is ‘right man’ to lead Tories into next general election, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Boris Johnson’s leadership not under threat, minister says
Boris Johnson’s leadership is not under threat after delivering a “remarkable series of successes”, a minister has claimed.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: “I don’t think his leadership is under threat at all.”
He pointed to Mr Johnson’s “remarkable series of successes” with Brexit, overseas effort to help Ukraine and the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Asked about a Mail on Sunday article claiming ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt is ready to launch his leadership challenge, he said: “Jeremy is a very capable colleague, he’s a good friend, I’m not sure what he’s up to.”
Kwasi Kwarteng denies culture of misogyny in parliament
Kwasi Kwarteng has denied there is a culture of misogyny in parliament, claiming “some people act irresponsibly”.
Asked about reports 56 MPs are allegedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct that have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, the business secretary said it was “extraordinary” but insisted he had “never seen any of it” in parliament.
On the subject of Tory MP Neil Parish resigning after watching porn twice in the House of Commons, Mr Kwarteng said people in parliament were “working in a really intense enivronment” with “long hours”.
He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme the complaints system was an improvement on what was there before but that it needed more resources, adding: “Clearly what we have now isn’t working sufficiently well.”
Greens winning hearts in North East as party eyes ‘tectonic shift’ among voters
Our North of England correspondent Colin Drury has been in the coastal town of South Shields, where he says Green campaigners were welcomed on the doorstep in the Labour strong-hold as internal polls predicted the party would make large gains across the country in this year’s local elections.
UK remains ‘world leader’ in hiding dirty money, says top sanctions expert
Britain remains the “world leader” in hiding dirty money despite recent efforts to crack down on oligarchs’ illicit wealth, a leading sanctions expert has told The Independent.
Bill Browder urged Boris Johnson’s government to get to grips with the “enabler community” of lawyers and accountants in London suspected of helping kleptocrats from Russia and elsewhere protect their assets.
Adam Forrest has this exclusive story:
Celebrities mock Neil Parish over tractor excuse for watching porn
Stephen Fry and David Baddiel were among celebrities to mock Neil Parish over his tractor excuse for watching porn in the House of Commons.
Fry was quick to laugh at the latest development in the story, posting a link to a tractor-related website on Twitter, with the caption: “I shouldn’t click on this, but I can’t help myself...”
Read more from our culture reporter Ellie Harrison:
Tory MP quits in porn scandal
Neil Parish has resigned as a Conservative MP after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.
Fighting to hold back tears in his first TV interview since the scandal broke, Mr Parish said he looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
