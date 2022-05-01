Liveupdated1651390342

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls for parliament overhaul as MP quits in porn scandal

Sir Lindsay Hoyle suggests staff should no longer be employed by parliamentarians they work for and Neil Parish admits watching porn twice in Commons

Chiara Giordano
Sunday 01 May 2022 08:32
Neil Parish resigns after admitting to watching pornography in the Commons

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for “radical” reform to working practices after a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.

Calling for urgent action, Sir Lindsay suggested staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for to address a series of “serious allegations”.

He was considering moving to an outside body employing aides as parliament’s reputation was feared to have hit a new low.

It comes amid reports more than 50 MPs are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The warning came after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned, having admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP claimed he had looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.

He insisted he did not intend to distress female MPs who were nearby as he looked at his mobile phone.

1651390250

Greens winning hearts in North East as party eyes 'tectonic shift' among voters

Our North of England correspondent Colin Drury has been in the coastal town of South Shields, where he says Green campaigners were welcomed on the doorstep in the Labour strong-hold as internal polls predicted the party would make large gains across the country in this year’s local elections.

Greens winning hearts in north as party eyes ‘tectonic shift’ in council elections

Campaigners welcomed on doorstep in Labour strong-hold South Shields as internal polls predict party will make large gains across the country

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 08:30
1651389650

UK remains 'world leader' in hiding dirty money, says top sanctions expert

Britain remains the “world leader” in hiding dirty money despite recent efforts to crack down on oligarchs’ illicit wealth, a leading sanctions expert has told The Independent.

Bill Browder urged Boris Johnson’s government to get to grips with the “enabler community” of lawyers and accountants in London suspected of helping kleptocrats from Russia and elsewhere protect their assets.

Adam Forrest has this exclusive story:

UK remains ‘world leader’ in hiding dirty money, says top sanctions expert

Exclusive: Government must bring in law to tackle oligarchs’ London ‘enablers’, says Bill Browder

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 08:20
1651389050

Celebrities mock Neil Parish over tractor excuse for watching porn

Stephen Fry and David Baddiel were among celebrities to mock Neil Parish over his tractor excuse for watching porn in the House of Commons.

Fry was quick to laugh at the latest development in the story, posting a link to a tractor-related website on Twitter, with the caption: “I shouldn’t click on this, but I can’t help myself...”

Read more from our culture reporter Ellie Harrison:

Stephen Fry among stars to mock Neil Parish over tractor excuse for porn scandal

Parish has resigned as an MP in the wake of the scandal

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 08:10
1651388401

Tory MP quits in porn scandal

Neil Parish has resigned as a Conservative MP after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.

Fighting to hold back tears in his first TV interview since the scandal broke, Mr Parish said he looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:

Neil Parish quits as MP after watching porn in Commons in ‘moment of madness’

Former farmer says he was looking at tractors online when he stumbled on an adult site – but later went back for more

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 08:00
1651388284

Speaker calls for 'radical' parliament overhaul

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for “radical” reform to working practices after a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.

Calling for urgent action, Sir Lindsay suggested staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for to address a series of “serious allegations”.

More on this story here:

Speaker calls for ‘radical’ reform of UK parliament after series of scandals

Neil Parish bowed to pressure to say he would resign as MP for Tiverton and Honiton yesterday

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 07:58
1651388203

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest news and reaction from Westminster and beyond.

Chiara Giordano1 May 2022 07:56

