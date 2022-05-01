Boris Johnson news – live: Calls for parliament overhaul as MP quits in porn scandal
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for “radical” reform to working practices after a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.
Calling for urgent action, Sir Lindsay suggested staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for to address a series of “serious allegations”.
He was considering moving to an outside body employing aides as parliament’s reputation was feared to have hit a new low.
It comes amid reports more than 50 MPs are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
The warning came after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned, having admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.
The Tiverton and Honiton MP claimed he had looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.
He insisted he did not intend to distress female MPs who were nearby as he looked at his mobile phone.
Our North of England correspondent Colin Drury has been in the coastal town of South Shields, where he says Green campaigners were welcomed on the doorstep in the Labour strong-hold as internal polls predicted the party would make large gains across the country in this year’s local elections.
Britain remains the “world leader” in hiding dirty money despite recent efforts to crack down on oligarchs’ illicit wealth, a leading sanctions expert has told The Independent.
Bill Browder urged Boris Johnson’s government to get to grips with the “enabler community” of lawyers and accountants in London suspected of helping kleptocrats from Russia and elsewhere protect their assets.
Adam Forrest has this exclusive story:
Stephen Fry and David Baddiel were among celebrities to mock Neil Parish over his tractor excuse for watching porn in the House of Commons.
Fry was quick to laugh at the latest development in the story, posting a link to a tractor-related website on Twitter, with the caption: “I shouldn’t click on this, but I can’t help myself...”
Read more from our culture reporter Ellie Harrison:
Neil Parish has resigned as a Conservative MP after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons in what he described as a “moment of madness”.
Fighting to hold back tears in his first TV interview since the scandal broke, Mr Parish said he looked at adult material twice, the first time stumbling on a porn website while looking for tractors online, but returning deliberately on the second occasion.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story:
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called for “radical” reform to working practices after a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.
Calling for urgent action, Sir Lindsay suggested staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for to address a series of “serious allegations”.
More on this story here:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest news and reaction from Westminster and beyond.
