Prime minister Boris Johnson has applauded Ukrainians for “fighting heroically” as the US, Canada and the European Union backed the UK’s bid to eject Russia from the major international payment network, Swift.

“It is incredibly important for tightening the economic ligature around the Putin regime,” the PM told broadcasters.

“Let’s be in no doubt, things are not going all the way of president Putin, very far from it.

“The Ukrainians are fighting heroically, and in some places with great success, as many of us thought they would because they’re a great country and a very brave country.”

Meanwhile, the foreign office is drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs it will hit with sanctions every few weeks, Liz Truss has said.

In an interview withThe Sunday Times, the foreign secretary said the government would “make it deeply painful” for the hundreds of oligarchs living in the UK “that support the Putin regime.”

“Nothing is off the table in terms of who or what we are targeting. We are very clear about that - we are very prepared to do what it takes.”