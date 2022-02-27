Boris Johnson news - live: PM praises Ukrainians for ‘fighting heroically’ as Truss makes oligarchs ‘hit list’
PM praises ‘incredible heroism and bravery’ of Ukraine
Prime minister Boris Johnson has applauded Ukrainians for “fighting heroically” as the US, Canada and the European Union backed the UK’s bid to eject Russia from the major international payment network, Swift.
“It is incredibly important for tightening the economic ligature around the Putin regime,” the PM told broadcasters.
“Let’s be in no doubt, things are not going all the way of president Putin, very far from it.
“The Ukrainians are fighting heroically, and in some places with great success, as many of us thought they would because they’re a great country and a very brave country.”
Meanwhile, the foreign office is drawing up a “hit list” of Russian oligarchs it will hit with sanctions every few weeks, Liz Truss has said.
In an interview withThe Sunday Times, the foreign secretary said the government would “make it deeply painful” for the hundreds of oligarchs living in the UK “that support the Putin regime.”
“Nothing is off the table in terms of who or what we are targeting. We are very clear about that - we are very prepared to do what it takes.”
Tugendhat calls on government to look to US Al Capone prosecution in Putin pursuit
The chair of the foreign affairs select committee has suggested the government look to a famous US prosecution for an example of how to pursue Vladimir Putin and help Russians.
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Tom Tugendhat said: “We can help Russians with the rule of law,” the MP who chairs the foreign affairs select committee wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.
“While Putin’s still killing rivals in Moscow and innocents in Kyiv, we need to bring actions against him and his gang. Trying him in one for tax evasion and another for fraud, we’d be drawing on the lessons of the Chicago court that sentenced Al Capone. Assets stolen decades ago could be returned when Russians had a government, not a gang. Then, perhaps, a second case could follow, modelled on a case 15 years later in Nuremberg.”
Mr Tugendhat said in 1946 a Soviet judge, from Rostov on Ukraine’s border, found those who started the Second World War guilty of participating in a criminal conspiracy to wage a war of aggression.
“That same charge is now Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code and could be brought against Putin and his enablers, bringing a fitting end to the second man in 80 years to order an unprovoked attack on Ukraine and fire rockets at civilians in Kyiv,” the MP added.
With additional reporting from PA
Ireland to ban Russia from its airspace
Ireland’s foreign and defence minister has announced that the country will move to shut off Irish airspace to Russian planes.
Tweeting this morning, Simon Coveney said: “Shocking Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft.
“We encourage other EU partners to do the same. We also support new wide-ranging sanctions to be agreed today at EU FAC & new assistance package for Ukraine.”
Ireland will close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft, the Foreign Affairs minister has said.
Mark Drakeford appears to criticise ‘grudging spirit’ of Home Office visa announcement
The first minister of wales Mark Drakeford appears to have condemned the Home Office in the wake of its announcement that Ukrainians in Britain will be able to extend or switch their visas.
Mark Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: “There’s a slightly grudging spirit in the Home Office’s announcement, on simply talking about ‘concessions’ being made to people who are already here.
“As the position clarifies, we will need to go beyond that.
“It isn’t just the actions themselves, it’s the spirit in which they’re made that will be important to establish our reputation as a country which – in the face of these enormously disturbing events – is prepared to play our part in responding to those people who are at the very sharpest end of it all.”
London protesters show anger outside Russian embassy over Ukraine invasion
Germany has announced it will provide anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, a major shift in policy for Berlin.
The German economy and climate ministry said in a Saturday evening statement that Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”
Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.
It is thought Germany will supply 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles.
Protests continue in Ireland against Ukraine invasion
Pressure is growing on the Irish Government to expel the Russian ambassador, as protests continued in Dublin against the invasion of Ukraine.
On Saturday afternoon, dozens of protesters once again gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to call on Russia to end the attacks on Ukraine.
Labour TD Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher were among the crowd.
It comes amid growing calls for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland.
Patel clashes with Labour over visas for people fleeing Ukraine
A furious war of words has erupted between the government and Labour over Britain’s treatment of people fleeing the fighting in Ukraine.
Labour said the government’s refusal to relax visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK was “immoral” at a time when the country was under fire.
But Home Secretary Priti Patel hit back, accusing the opposition of “appalling misinformation” and saying the claims were “simply untrue”.
Speaking during a visit to Birmingham, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged ministers to adopt a “humanitarian approach” to people “fleeing for their lives”.
Zinchenko, Mykolenko and Ukraine take centre stage before Man City narrowly beat Everton
There was a contest affecting both ends of the Premier League table at Goodison Park on Saturday evening; dimmed by the seriously more significant fear, hurt and helplessness affecting Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City.
The Ukrainian pair, who engaged in a pre-match embrace, were understandably enveloped in emotion as Goodison Park supplied a strong, moving show of support to their country - victims of a war materialising from Vladimir Putin’s poisonous megalomania.
In scenes soundtracked by ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,’ Mykolenko was fighting back tears as Zinchenko succumbed to them.
Everton’s players had entered the pitch draped in Ukraine flags, while City had the horizontal bicolour of blue and yellow painting their jackets above a ‘No War’ cry.
‘Inconceivable’ that sporting relations can continue with Russia, says Johnson
Boris Johnson said it is “inconceivable” that sporting relations can continue with Russia under Vladimir Putin.
Asked if the UK should break off sporting connections with Russia following Poland and Sweden’s refusal to play the national football team in the World Cup play-offs, Mr Johnson called the situation “sad”.
“I mean, it’s a sad thing because I don’t think we’ve had a situation like this for a very, very long time,” the Prime Minister said.
“But it’s inconceivable to me to imagine that normal sporting relations with Putin’s Russia can continue.”
Putin’s engagement in diplomacy a ‘charade’, says PM
Boris Johnson said President Putin’s engagement in diplomacy was a “charade” and that he has a “weird, semi-mystical view of Ukraine as part of Russia”.
Speaking on Saturday night, the prime minister said: “I think we have to face the hideous reality that the diplomacy, as far as President Putin was concerned, was a charade.
“He never really intended to alter his course. You read the article that he wrote many months ago - it was clear that he’s attached to a weird, semi-mystical view of Ukraine as part of Russia.
“And that is a view that the Ukrainian people fervently, passionately reject and they’re showing that they will fight to reject it.
“Our job now is to help them, to help change the very heavy odds they face and that’s why we’re sending the support their way.”
