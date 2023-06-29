✕ Close Partygate: Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will approve damning report

Allies of Boris Johnson are set to be named in a new special report into Partygate on Thursday, it is claimed.

The report is expected to highlight issues the cross-party Privileges Committee faced in carrying out a 14-month inquiry into Mr Johnson, highlighting potential contempt of parliament.

Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among those believed to be named in the report after comments they made about the probe, according to The Guardian.

Ms Dorries, a former culture secretary, previously called the Partygate inquiry a “witch hunt” and Mr Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary said it was a “kangaroo court”.

The committee earlier this month concluded in a daming report that Mr Johnson lied to parliament over Partygate and recommended a 90-day suspension for misleading the House.

But he evaded that punishment by quiting as an MP after being told in advance of its findings. Shortly after quitting he accepted a new role as a columnist at the Daily Mail.

The new report will come as another blow for Rishi Sunak who has been desperately trying to draw a line under the Johnson-era.