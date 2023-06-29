Boris Johnson – latest: Ex-Prime Minister’s allies ‘to be named in new Partygate report’
Mr Johnson loyalists Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are reportedly among those set to be named on Thursday
Allies of Boris Johnson are set to be named in a new special report into Partygate on Thursday, it is claimed.
The report is expected to highlight issues the cross-party Privileges Committee faced in carrying out a 14-month inquiry into Mr Johnson, highlighting potential contempt of parliament.
Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among those believed to be named in the report after comments they made about the probe, according to The Guardian.
Ms Dorries, a former culture secretary, previously called the Partygate inquiry a “witch hunt” and Mr Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary said it was a “kangaroo court”.
The committee earlier this month concluded in a daming report that Mr Johnson lied to parliament over Partygate and recommended a 90-day suspension for misleading the House.
But he evaded that punishment by quiting as an MP after being told in advance of its findings. Shortly after quitting he accepted a new role as a columnist at the Daily Mail.
The new report will come as another blow for Rishi Sunak who has been desperately trying to draw a line under the Johnson-era.
Rees-Mogg among original report critics
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith called the MPs’ conclusions “spiteful, vindictive and overreaching”.
Former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke – who was knighted in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours – said the punishment dealt out by the committee was “absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness”.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, another honoured by Mr Johnson, suggested the committee’s “fundamental judgment” was “wrong”.
Former Tory leader labelled the investigation a “kangaroo court” that was akin to a “witch hunt”.
After the publication of the partygate conclusion, which recommended that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension if he had not quit Parliament, the former prime minister and his allies stepped up their attacks.
Mr Johnson, who quit as an MP in protest after learning of the inquiry’s intention to hand him a lengthy enough punishment to potentially trigger a by-election in his seat, said the committee had reached a “deranged conclusion”.
In his resignation statement, the former Tory leader labelled the investigation a “kangaroo court” that was akin to a “witch hunt”.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s most vocal supporters, urged voters to turf out Tory MPs who backed the committee’s report.
“Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow,” she said on the day of the report’s publication.
That did not deter MPs from voting overwhelmingly to back the report, with only seven voting against the committee’s findings and 354 voting in favour.
Report comes after Privileges Committee raised concerns about ‘attempts to undermine'
The special report will raise issues encountered by the committee during its initial inquiry, including whether statements by Mr Johnson’s supporters could be considered a contempt of Parliament in their own right, according to sources cited by The Guardian.
In its partygate report published on June 15, the Privileges Committee said: “From the outset of this inquiry there has been a sustained attempt, seemingly co-ordinated, to undermine the committee’s credibility and, more worryingly, that of those members serving on it.
“The committee is concerned that if these behaviours go unchallenged, it will be impossible for the House to establish such a committee to conduct sensitive and important inquiries in the future.
“The House must have a committee to defend its rights and privileges, and it must protect members of the House doing that duty from formal or informal attack or undermining designed to deter and prevent them from doing that duty.
“We will be making a special report separately to the House dealing with these matters.”
