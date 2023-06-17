Boris Johnson – latest: Former PM accused of breaking yet more rules over Daily Mail job
Watchdog says Johnson committed ‘clear breach’ in rules
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament
Boris Johnson has been accused of committing a “clear breach” of the rules for failing to follow protocol ahead of announcing his new columnist role at the Daily Mail.
The former prime minister was confirmed as the newspaper’s new “erudite” columnist earlier today, just days after quitting as an MP.
However, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said Mr Johnson only informed them half an hour before the public announcement.
A spokeswoman for the Acoba said: “The Ministerial Code states that Ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the Committee has been able to provide its advice.
“An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.
“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”
The latest breach in rules comes after a cross-party committee of MPs found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to Parliament before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation.
