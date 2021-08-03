Boris Johnson news – live: We’re ‘on your side,’ PM tells Belarus opposition leader during No10 visit
Follow the latest updates
Boris Johnson has used a Downing Street meeting with Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to assure her that the UK government is “very much on your side” and is “committed to supporting human rights and civil society” in the eastern European nation.
Ahead of the meeting, Ms Tikhanovskaya spoke to the BBC about the plight of Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, saying that Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorial regime was similar to Joseph Stalin’s. She said: “You have to play for your country but when you understand that country doesn't take care about you, it's difficult.”
As pro-democracy demonstrators gathered in central London, Ms Tikhanovskaya added that her aim was for “the British government to keep Belarus on the agenda, taking into consideration all the violence that's going on inside the country and the threat that the regime now is for the international community”.
Get back to office to get ahead, Sunak says
Rishi Sunak has urged young people to return to the office if they want to get ahead. The chancellor told LinkedIn News: “The mentors I found when I first started my job I still talk to and they have been helpful to me even after we have gone in different ways.
“I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my internship or my first bit of my career over Teams and Zoom.”
It follows the government’s decision to end guidance that said people should work from home if possible because of the risk posed by coronavirus.
Mr Sunak’s words came despite the people in the target age bracket not having had the chance to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
He also said the government had left it up to businesses to decide whether to require their staff return to in-person work.
He said: "In terms of a return to work, which we have said we would expect that and recommend that to be gradual from when the restrictions eased, in keeping with everything else that we are doing, it's been gradual, it's cautious, it's careful, so there will be a gradual return back to the offices and I think that is what broadly will happen."
PM to meet with Belarus opposition leader
Boris Johnson will reportedly meet Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday.
Politico reported the meeting would take place today, while a statement from the so-called people’s embassy of Belarus in the UK said Ms Tikhanovskaya would meet “members of the UK government” at the Foreign Office.
Belarusians living in Britain will also stage a demonstration in Whitehall to greet Ms Tikhanovskaya, the statement said.
She met Joe Biden last week. The US president later said: “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights.”
Ms Tikhanovskaya’s reported encounter with Mr Johnson will take place a day after a Belarusian athlete was offered asylum by Poland following her exit from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had criticised her coaches for entering her in a race without telling her, after which she was taken to an airport for rendition back to Belarus.
However, she informed police and was prevented from boarding the plane. Her husband has fled Belarus for Ukraine.
Read more about that here:
Poland offers asylum to Belarus Olympic runner as husband flees to Ukraine
Poland has long been a critic of the Belarus regime
What you might have missed overnight
A couple of posts coming up on stories you may have missed...
Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson says she prefers to drive a diesel car over an electric one
Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson Allegra Stratton has revealed that she prefers to drive her diesel Volkswagen Golf over an electric car.
The prime minister’s former press secretary said she was put off by how long it takes to recharge an electric car before long journeys.
Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson says she prefers to drive a diesel car over an electric one
Allegra Stratton said she is put off by the prospect of charging up a car during long journeys
Passports, planning, and plummeting popularity: Boris Johnson’s summer of discontent
Boris Johnson is facing an anxious summer recess with Tory rebellions brewing on a raft of issues, and collapsing personal support among Conservative party members.
Despite a vast Commons majority the prime minister is juggling showdowns with his MPs on issues including planning reforms, Universal Credit cuts, vaccine passports and cuts to overseas aid.
It comes after Mr Johnson's personal rating among members of his own party took a nosedive, down 36 points to just 3 percent, according to a straw poll by the ConservativeHome website.
Passports, planning, and plummeting popularity: Boris Johnson’s summer of discontent
The Tory leader is losing popularity within his own party and alienating his own MPs on a slew of issues
Conservative donor regrets Prince Charles has been dragged into lobbying debate
A Conservative Party donor has said he regrets that the Prince of Wales has been tangentially embroiled in the wider lobbying and cash-for-access row.
Mohamed Amersi, 61, a telecoms millionaire, says he met Prince Charles in 2013 after paying fees to the concierge company owned by Ben Eliot, the now-Tory chair.
Mr Amersi later donated some £1.2m to Charles’ charities, and said the meeting would not have been possible without Mr Eliot. He described the system to The Sunday Times as “access capitalism”.
He has now told The Daily Telegraph: "I highly regret that Prince Charles has been involved in this."
Government urges businesses to ‘ramp up’ return to office this summer
The government is keen for British businesses to use the summer to “ramp up” efforts to get staff back into the office, an education minister has said.
It comes as chancellor Rishi Sunak encouraged young people to return to the office, arguing that it was “really beneficial” to be working alongside colleagues, writes Adam Forrest.
Gillian Keegan, minister for skills and apprenticeships, echoed those remarks – saying it was important for young people to “build that social capital, to learn from others, to be part of that working environment in the flesh”.
Government urges businesses to ‘ramp up’ return to office this summer
Important for young people to be part of ‘working environment in the flesh,’ says minister
Biosecurity chief has quit, minister confirms
Gillian Keegan, minister for apprenticeships and skills, has said it is her understanding that the director general of the Joint Biosecurity Centre has resigned, following reports.
Asked on LBC to confirm if Clare Gardiner has resigned, Ms Keegan said: "Yes I believe that she has. I mean I don't have any responsibility for that area, but you know, all of these things - there is a group of experts who are basically there that are looking at data, analysing data and then giving advice to the government, and so I guess they will be looking for a new chair."
Asked why Ms Gardiner has quit, Ms Keegan said: "I don't have any understanding at all of that, no, I have only heard what you have heard."
PA
Paramedics left in tears from ‘unsustainable demand’, warns union
Paramedics are being left in tears at the end of stressful shifts, with some forced to work five hours over a typical 12-hour shift, union bosses have warned.
In a letter to ambulance trust chief executives, seen by The Independent, Unison officials have warned the health of paramedics and 999 call centre staff is being put at risk because of the “unsustainable demand” on the NHS, writes Shaun Lintern.
The letter comes after weeks of revelations in The Independent over the summer crisis in emergency care demand on the NHS which has seen hospital accident and emergency departments overwhelmed and ambulance services unable to answer 999 calls quickly, with hundreds of people a day waiting hours for an ambulance.
Paramedics left in tears from ‘unsustainable demand’, warns union
NHS summer crisis pushing ambulance crews and call centre staff to the brink as hundreds wait for an ambulance
Government U-turns over amber watchlist – after Boris Johnson says rules should stay as ‘simple as possible’
Ministers have abandoned plans to add a new “amber watchlist” category to the UK’s Covid travel rules, after Boris Johnson said the traffic light system should stay “as simple as possible”.
The government has been considering a new category to let travellers know which amber-list countries are at risk of turning red, but the idea sparked backlash from the travel industry and MPs, writes Adam Forrest.
Junior government minister Matt Warman defended the idea as recently as Monday morning – claiming that a move away from three “cut and dried” categories to a wider “spectrum” need not be complicated or confusing.
Government U-turns over amber watchlist
PM gets cold feet on new category, after warnings it would mean confusing ‘rainbow’ of rules
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies