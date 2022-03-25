Boris Johnson news - live: Income tax cuts ‘will come too late,’ Sunak told as Tories criticise budget
Families face biggest drop in real incomes since the 1950s - worse than the aftermath of the 2008 recession
A promise by Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 will come “too late” for families struggling with the current cost-of-living squeeze, a Conservative MP has warned.
Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, welcomed some of the announcements in the chancellor’s spring statement but called on the Treasury to “go further”.
“I welcome the chancellor’s talk of more tax cuts to come, but in my humble opinion, and certainly for my constituents for the reasons I’ve stated, they will come too late,” he said.
Mr Sunak also slashed fuel duty by 5p and raised the threshold at which workers pay national insurance contributions by £3,000.
But Peter Aldous, the Tory MP for Waveney, said Mr Sunak's failure to provide a real-terms increase to Universal Credit payments would see those "most exposed" to inflationary pressures hit with a further fall in their spending power, "following a decade of real-terms freezes or cuts."
I'm not optimistic that Putin wants peace, Boris says
Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that he is not optimistic that Russian president Vladimir Putin wants peace in Ukraine, a month after the invasion.
In an interview with BBC Newsnight Mr Johnson said: “Everybody wants peace including the United Kingdom. If this thing could be solved it would be fantastic. I’ve got to tell you that I am not optimistic that Vladimir Putin wants that.
“I think he’s decided to double down and try to Groznify the great cities of Ukraine in the way that he has always tried to do.”
Mr Johnson added that the only thing Western countries can do in such a scenario is toughen sanctions against Russia and send more missiles to help Ukraine to make things difficult for Russian troops.
Who are the latest entities and individuals to be targeted?
The UK has pledged dozens of new sanctions against entities and individuals deemed to be “fuelling (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine”.
The exact number hit with punitive measures on Thursday was unclear – as a notice from the Treasury said 59 entries had been added to the list, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said 65 new sanctions had been announced.
Amy Gibbons reports:
Russia sanctions: Who are the latest entities and individuals to be targeted?
A notice from the Treasury said 59 entries were added to the UK’s list on Thursday.
Who is sanctioned ‘stepdaughter’ of Russia foreign minister?
Polina Kovaleva is in her mid-twenties, and said to have master’s degree from a leading London university and experience travelling the world.
But as of today, she has also been sanctioned by the UK Government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ms Kovaleva, 26, is the alleged stepdaughter of the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and is said to own a London property worth in the region of £4 million.
Her assets in the UK will now be frozen, along with the other newly targeted individuals, the Foreign Office said - which means no person or company in the country can do business with her.
A new financial sanctions notice from the Treasury, published on Thursday, gave a Kensington address for her property, which tallies with reports she bought a luxury apartment in the area with no mortgage in 2016, when she was only 21.
MPs and campaigners had previously called for Ms Kovaleva to be sanctioned, according to The Daily Telegraph, as her mother is said to be Mr Lavrov’s alleged mistress.
Amy Gibbons has more details below:
Who is the sanctioned ‘stepdaughter’ of the Russian foreign minister?
Polina Kovalena is the alleged stepdaughter of Sergei Lavrov, and is said to own a London property worth around £4m.
Sunak’s tax cuts will have ‘negligible impact’ on poorest, Tory MP says
Tax cuts announced in Rishi Sunak’s spring statement will have a “negligible impact” on Britain’s poorest families, a Tory MP has warned.
The chancellor slashed fuel duty by 5p and raised the threshold at which workers pay national insurance contributions by £3,000.
But Peter Aldous, the Tory MP for Waveney, said Mr Sunak’s failure to provide a real-terms increase to Universal Credit payments would see those “most exposed” to inflationary pressures hit with a further fall in their spending power, “following a decade of real-terms freezes or cuts.”
“Whilst the measures announced will go some way to alleviating the crisis for many families, it is worth putting in context the more negligible impact they will have for the most vulnerable,” he added.
Cut to income tax will come too late, Tory MP warns
A promise by Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 will come “too late” for families struggling with the current cost-of-living squeeze, a Conservative MP has warned.
Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, welcomed some of the announcements in the chancellor’s spring statement but called on the Treasury to “go further”.
“I welcome the chancellor’s talk of more tax cuts to come, but in my humble opinion, and certainly for my constituents for the reasons I’ve stated, they will come too late,” he said.
Sunak borrows Sainsbury worker’s hatchback for mini-Budget photo-shoot
The car which Rishi Sunak was pictured filling with petrol to highlight his 5p cut to fuel duty last night did not belong to the chancellor, it has emerged.
The photograph, posted on Mr Sunak’s social media feeds at the moment when the cut announced in Wednesday’s spring statement took effect, sparked incredulity among Twitter users.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Sunak borrows Sainsbury worker’s hatchback for mini-Budget photo-shoot
Picture marked 5p cut in taxes on petrol and diesel in spring statement
Patel meets G7 leaders
Alongside the photograph she tweeted: “Meeting of G7 Interior Ministers today to discuss our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - I set out the UK’s humanitarian response and our schemes to welcome Ukrainians to the UK & the various forms of aid we are sending to Ukraine and the region.
“International allies must continue working together to denude (Vladimir) Putin of his ability to wage his barbaric war.
“There must be coordinated and robust enforcement of sanctions and firm action to protect the integrity of international law enforcement tools from Russian abuse.”
The Home Secretary Priti Patel has posted a photograph of herself on Twitter at a meeting with G7 interior ministers to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Are you doing enough for Ukraine, Johnson asks Nato allies
Boris Johnson is understood to have asked allies at the Nato summit to question whether they have done enough to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
According to a UK official, the Prime Minister said: "We all want Putin to come to his senses, put his tanks into reverse.
"He's gonna grind on. Only has forward gears. He's already crossed the red line into barbarism. The heroism of the Ukrainians has fundamentally changed the geopolitics of Europe...”
He added: "People will ask, did we do enough? I don't think we can deny them in their moment of agony. We have the means and they have need."
