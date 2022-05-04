✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘out of touch’ over cost of living crisis, says Keir Starmer

Party leaders are due to visit key battlegrounds today on the last day of political campaigning before voters go to the polls for the local elections on Thursday.

Boris Johnson is expected to visit Hampshire on Wednesday, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will campaign in Wakefield and the Lib Dems’ Sir Ed Davey will visit electorates across the south east.

Speaking ahead of his Wakefield visit, Sir Keir accused the Conservatives of “doing nothing” to help with rising energy and food costs.

Nicola Sturgeon also slammed the Tories over the cost-of-living crisis, saying they have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction”.

Sir Ed said the elections are a "chance to send a shockwave from communities around the country to the heart of the Conservative Party", adding that the prime minister is “not fit to lead the country and he needs to go”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson admitted that families “are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises”.

But writing in the Express, he accused Labour and Lib Dem councils of being focused on “woke crusades to change street names and tear down statues”.