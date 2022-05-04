Boris Johnson news - live: Sturgeon slams PM over cost-of-living crisis ahead of local elections
Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ over rising food and energy costs
Party leaders are due to visit key battlegrounds today on the last day of political campaigning before voters go to the polls for the local elections on Thursday.
Boris Johnson is expected to visit Hampshire on Wednesday, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will campaign in Wakefield and the Lib Dems’ Sir Ed Davey will visit electorates across the south east.
Speaking ahead of his Wakefield visit, Sir Keir accused the Conservatives of “doing nothing” to help with rising energy and food costs.
Nicola Sturgeon also slammed the Tories over the cost-of-living crisis, saying they have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction”.
Sir Ed said the elections are a "chance to send a shockwave from communities around the country to the heart of the Conservative Party", adding that the prime minister is “not fit to lead the country and he needs to go”.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson admitted that families “are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises”.
But writing in the Express, he accused Labour and Lib Dem councils of being focused on “woke crusades to change street names and tear down statues”.
Conservative ‘doing nothing’ to help with rising energy and food costs, says Sir Keir
Sir Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of “doing nothing” to help with rising energy and food costs.
Ahead of his Wednesday visit to Hampshire, Sir Keir said: “The Conservatives are doing nothing to help people now. Instead, they’ve made it worse by imposing 15 Tory tax rises - including this month’s national insurance rise on business and working people.
“Labour’s plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis puts money back in your pocket. Our call for an emergency budget would mean action now.
“We wouldn’t go ahead with this unfair Conservative tax hike on working people which is the wrong tax at the wrong time.”
He repeated Labour’s call for an emergency budget and a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.
“On Thursday you can send a message to the Tories that they can’t ignore. Britain deserves better,” he said.
Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ over cost-of-living crisis
The Conservatives have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction” on the cost-of-living crisis that is “hammering families across Scotland”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Speaking ahead of Thursday’s local elections, the first minister also claimed that voting for the SNP would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now and help families out” as the crisis continues to spiral.
Ms Sturgeon made the comments from the party’s campaign bus which was set to arrive in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning.
My colleague Tom Ambrose reports.
Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’
First minister claims voting SNP would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure”
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on UK politics for 4 May 2022, bringing you all the latest updates on the final day of campaigning before the local elections on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies