Boris Johnson on Sunday promised to give every child an “opportunity to thrive” in school as the ministers look to crackdown truancy, beef up the powers of education watchdogs and reform the funding system in new legislation.
Under the plan, England’s schools will be required to publish an attendance policy and there will be compulsory registers for children who are not in classrooms so the authorities can identify who is not receiving a full-time education.
Prime minister said education was "at the very heart of this Government’s agenda".
"We are determined to raise standards in our schools so every child has access to the same opportunities wherever they live, and our brilliant teachers are supported to do what they do best, which is why we’re putting our education ambition into law this week," he added.
Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister reiterated his support for Ukraine, as he told G7 leaders “the world must go further and faster” to support the war-torn country against Kremlin’s invading forces.
Mr Johnson agreed with G7 leaders that the “world must intensify economic pressure” on Mr Putin as he pushed for “military equipment” support for Kyiv.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for 5 May 2022 , where we provided the latest updates on UK politics.
