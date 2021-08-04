Boris Johnson news – live: Britons to pay €7 to enter Europe as Brexit red tape hits UK manufacturing
Brexit red tape is putting UK manufacturing at risk of serious disruption as vital parts for British goods such as cars and fridges could fall into legal limbo, it has emerged.
The government has failed to devise an acceptable replacement for the EU’s safety standards system, meaning components needed for use in the UK will not have a suitable “kitemark” to guarantee a product is safe, according to leading figures.
During Brexit negotiations, ministers failed to secure an agreement with the EU to recognise one another’s safety standards, known as conformity assessments.
It comes amid news that British holidaymakers heading to Europe will have to pay about £6.20 for visa-style fees and security forms following the UK’s exit from the EU.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has rejected an invitation from first minister Nicola Sturgeon for talks during a visit to Scotland this week to discuss the UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The popularity of Boris Johnson and his government have tumbled in a new poll that suggests Conservative voters in particular are becoming more pessimistic about the direction of the country.
The prime minister’s personal ratings in the Ipsos Mori survey were at their lowest since October, reports Andrew Woodcock:
I don’t feel snubbed but PM’s refusal to meet is strange, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s refusal to meet her during his visit to Scotland is a “missed opportunity” but not a snub.
She said: “I don’t feel snubbed. I think most people will think it’s a bit odd, and a bit strange, that we’ve got a prime minister visiting Scotland who talks a lot, rightly, about the need - despite our political differences - for us to work together where we can on getting through Covid and into Covid recovery but doesn’t take the opportunity when in Scotland to come and talk to me directly about how we might co-operate and work together.
“I think people will just find that strange and it’s for Boris Johnson to explain, I suppose, why.
“This would be the first opportunity, given Covid, for us to sit down, appropriately socially distanced, and have a face-to-face chat. I think it would have been a good opportunity.
“There’s lots that Boris Johnson and I fundamentally disagree on but we both lead governments that are trying to get our countries through Covid and so there’s a lot for us to co-operate on.”
It was a missed opportunity, she added.
In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said: “As I noted when we last met, I am keen to arrange an in-person meeting with you and the other first ministers and deputy first minister to build on the constructive discussions we had earlier this summer.”
He said he was “particularly keen that we work closely together on the vaccination booster campaign this autumn”, adding: “I look forward to meeting with you soon and working together in the interests of people in all parts of our country.”
Diplomat who lost secret MoD documents removed from ‘sensitive’ work
A senior diplomat has been identified as the official responsible for losing secret Ministry of Defence papers.
An investigation into how the documents ended up at a Kent bus stop found no evidence of espionage but blamed an individual’s blunder.
The official has been widely reported as Angus Lapsley, who was on secondment to the MoD from the Foreign Office.
The papers included documents relating to the likely reaction of the Russians to the passage of Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender through waters off the coast of Crimea and to the UK military presence in Afghanistan.
The Guardian reported that Mr Lapsley was being lined up to be appointed the UK’s ambassador to Nato at the time of the incident in June.
He was working as director-general of strategy and international, responsible for defence policy on Nato and the Euro-Atlantic area.
But following the loss of the papers he was removed from “sensitive work” and had his security clearance suspended pending a full review.
Earlier today, universities minister Michelle Donelan said that the government would not be mandating workers to be double-jabbed in order to return to offices.
However, Ms Donelan added that such a decision would be left to individual businesses, suggesting ministers will not stop those who want to introduce the requirement.
Britain urges UN to respond to ‘destabilising actions’ by Iran following tanker attack
Britain has urged the UN to respond to the “destabilising actions and lack of respect for international law” by Iran after two people were killed in a drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab wrote to security council president T S Tirumurti on Wednesday over the incident, which the UK, US and Israel have blamed on the Iranian government.
Asphalt Princess now safe, says UK maritime agency
ICYMI: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that his party will not make a deal with the SNP ahead of the next general election as the issue of Scottish independence is set to move up the political agenda:
Opinion: ‘Johnson is increasingly confident he can see off Scottish independence’
Boris Johnson appears to believe he is winning the battle to save the Union as he visits Scotland this week but he should be wary of declaring victory too early, according to our political commentator Andrew Grice.
Andrew writes:
“Johnson is armed with a new defensive shield on Scottish independence. In an important shift, ministers have dropped their counterproductive ‘Just say no’ response to demands for another referendum. That risked building support for a referendum and even independence itself. It didn’t answer the question: when could there ever be a democratic mandate for a referendum?
“Now ministers say they would allow a referendum if holding one becomes the clear ‘settled will’ of the Scottish people.”
ICYMI: Johnson must help end ‘hell’ in Lukashenko’s Belarus, opposition leader says
Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK is “on the side” of Belarus’ opposition leader as he welcomed her to Downing Street this week to raise pressure on the country’s authoritarian regime.
On Tuesday, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on Mr Johnson’s government to help end the “hell” of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime with a non-violent transition to democracy.
Our reporter, Adam Forrest, has the full story below:
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has revealed that the UK has written to the UN Security Council to raise concerns about Iran’s “destablising actions” in relation to an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last month:
Britons will need to pay €7 to enter Europe under post-Brexit rules
British holidaymakers heading to Europe are set to pay around £6.20 after the EU published its proposals for visa-style fees and security forms following Brexit.
The EU Commission wants to charge visitors a €7 fee when it introduces its European Travel Information and Authorisation System, but the UK government currently has no plans to bring in a reciprocal fee for arrivals from the EU and Schengen area countries.
