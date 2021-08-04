✕ Close Related video: Scotland to lift most Covid restrictions on 9 August, Sturgeon announces

Brexit red tape is putting UK manufacturing at risk of serious disruption as vital parts for British goods such as cars and fridges could fall into legal limbo, it has emerged.

The government has failed to devise an acceptable replacement for the EU’s safety standards system, meaning components needed for use in the UK will not have a suitable “kitemark” to guarantee a product is safe, according to leading figures.

During Brexit negotiations, ministers failed to secure an agreement with the EU to recognise one another’s safety standards, known as conformity assessments.

It comes amid news that British holidaymakers heading to Europe will have to pay about £6.20 for visa-style fees and security forms following the UK’s exit from the EU.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has rejected an invitation from first minister Nicola Sturgeon for talks during a visit to Scotland this week to discuss the UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.