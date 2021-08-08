Boris Johnson news - live: PM’s ratings at new low as Sunak ‘warned of demotion’ and Williamson urged to go
Boris Johnson’s approval ratings have hit an all-time low, with nearly half of the public disapproving of the job he is doing as prime minister – despite support for the government’s handling of the pandemic rising slightly, according to Opinium.
The polling placing Mr Johnson on -16 per cent was conducted on Thursday and Friday, as the PM sparked anger with a quip about Margaret Thatcher’scoal mine closures giving the UK a “big early start” in fighting climate change.
The following day, a report suggested that a furious Mr Johnson had threatened to demote Rishi Sunak from chancellor to health secretary in an open meeting on Monday, in a row over a leaked letter penned by Mr Sunak on relaxing travel restrictions.
Meanwhile, as nearly 800,000 pupils await their exam results, Labour has renewed its calls for Gavin Williamson to resign over his “calamitous record” as education secretary, which it suggested “could scar our country for decades”.
It follows a survey conducted by the Conservative Home suggesting that Mr Johnson’s approval rating has also dipped among his own party members, with the PM’s ranking on the site’s Cabinet League Table dropping from 17th place to 24th place. My colleague Ella Glover has the full story here:
