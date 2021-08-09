Boris Johnson news – live: PM told demoting Sunak a political ‘death warrant’, as No 10 spends £100,000 on art
Follow the latest developments in UK politics
Boris Johnson has been warned he risks ending his political career if he demotes Rishi Sunak.
The prime minister was said to have threatened to move the chancellor to the role of health secretary after a letter from Mr Sunak calling for an easing of travel restrictions was leaked to the press last week.
An ally of the chancellor told The Telegraph a demotion would effectively end Mr Johnson's political career, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”
Meanwhile, Downing Street has defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.
Boris Johnson would be signing ‘death warrant’ if he demoted Sunak
Boris Johnson has been warned he would be signing his political “death warrant” if he demoted Rishi Sunak.
Conservative MPs yesterday sought to deter the prime minister from sacking his chancellor, who polling suggests is the more popular figure among party members.
One ally of the chancellor told The Telegraph that Mr Johnson risks ending his political career by demoting Mr Sunak, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”
A Tory MP said: “To lose one chancellor may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness.”
Downing Street spends nearly £100,000 on artworks
Downing Street has forked out almost £100,000 of taxpayers’ money on two sets of artwork.
No 10 was unable to say how much public cash was spent on the art but a spokesman said the “majority” of the money came from “philanthropic” donors.
The pieces of artwork were bought through the Government Art Collection fund, The Mirror reported.
Neil Coyle, the Labour MP for Old Southwark and Bermondsey, criticised the purchases as “out of touch”, saying Boris Johnson had “found more money to treat himself” ahead of cuts to Universal Credit and public sector pay freezes.
Lamiat Saban has the details:
Government spends nearly £100,000 on art for Downing Street
The purchases have emerged while the government is set to make cuts to benefits
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies