Boris Johnson has been warned he risks ending his political career if he demotes Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister was said to have threatened to move the chancellor to the role of health secretary after a letter from Mr Sunak calling for an easing of travel restrictions was leaked to the press last week.

An ally of the chancellor told The Telegraph a demotion would effectively end Mr Johnson's political career, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street has defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.